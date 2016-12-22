UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble, knocked by Wall Street losses
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market rises before 2017 budget, Egypt extends bull run
* Oil prices rise on weaker dollar, optimism on output cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar drifts away from multi-year peak
* Battle for Syria's al-Bab intensifies, 14 Turkish soldiers killed -army
* Malaysia's Petronas to study two oilfields in Iran
* Libya's Sharara oilfield resumes production after pipeline blockade lifted
* Britain, France push UN Syria helicopter ban, sanctions over gas attacks
* Court says EU-Morocco deals do not cover W.Sahara, independence front cheers
* Turkey's Erdogan says 'no doubt' assassin of Russian envoy was Gulenist
* Zain Iraq to pay $94 mln to settle Iraqna tax case
* AIIB approves $600 mln loan for Azerbaijan-Turkey gas pipeline
* Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see potential in Trump
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC cancels tender for 50,000 T white sugar - trade
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to announce 2017 budget on Thurs - finance ministry
* Saudi budget to boost spending, raise domestic fuel prices -sources
* Saudi Arabia regains slot as India's top oil supplier in Nov - shipping data
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Accorhotels strikes hotel restructuring deal with Abu Dhabi
* Dubai plans small 2017 budget deficit as it boosts infrastructure spending
* Malaysia's 1MDB paid interest due in Q4 on IPIC-guaranteed bonds- minister
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's central bank fine-tunes governance of Islamic banks
* Kuwait and Gulf Link Transport wins 19.9 mln wroth contract from Kuwait Oil Co
* Kuwait Cable Vision appoints Raza Mustafa Abu Ajwa as CFO
QATAR
* Qatar's Nebras Power says signs $430 mln revolving credit facility
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain police clash with protesters near Shi'ite leader's house - activists (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources