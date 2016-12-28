BRIEF-Implanet announces global marketing clearance of New JAZZ FRAME
Dec 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia follows Wall Street higher, upbeat US data lifts dollar vs yen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi to high for year, rest of Gulf sluggish
* Oil prices edge down ahead of OPEC, non-OPEC production cuts
* Middle East Crude-Benchmark rises, Qatar's Ras Laffan splitter starts
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains on strong technical signals
* Russia says Syrian government and opposition in talks
* First trial opens of alleged Turkey coup participants
* Iraqi PM says three months needed to rout Islamic State
* Kerry to lay out vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace
* Syrian opposition urges rebels to cooperate in ceasefire efforts
* Azerbaijan has started buying gas from Iran - state energy company
* Meeting of OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring committee proposed for Jan. 13 in Abu Dhabi - sources
* Gunmen kidnap Iraqi journalist in Baghdad, PM orders investigation
* Russia finds black box from military plane crashed in the Black Sea - TASS
EGYPT
* POLL-Egypt's central bank to hold interest rates on Thursday
* BRIEF-Egypt Gas forecasts net profit of EGP 6.8 mln for 2017
* BRIEF-Eni signs concession agreements for Egypt exploration blocks
* Egypt's purchase of 55,000 tonnes of sugar was non-tender deal
* Egyptian General Petroleum Corp seeks up to 178,000 T gasoil for Jan
* New Egyptian law establishes media regulator picked by president
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bank SABB proposes 0.35 riyals/share dividend for H2 2016
* Saudi's Sadara to start maintenance on mixed-feed cracker
* Iran says Saudi Arabia should be barred from Syria peace process - RIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Alitalia source denies press report about CEO departure
* Airbus postpones deliveries of 12 A380 planes to Emirates Airline
* Three foreign banks eyeing Turkish market -bank regulator to state media
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's NBK, KAMCO invited to participate in Kuwaiti sovereign bond issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
