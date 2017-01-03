BRIEF-Shenzhen Anche Technologies sees FY 2016 net profit up 7.8 pct to 19.6 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 7.8 percent to 19.6 percent, or to be 45.5 million yuan to 50.5 million yuan
Jan 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up in positive start to 2017, dollar resumes climb
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Oman falls after budget; Egypt edges down
* Oil prices rise as markets eye OPEC, non-OPEC production cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold starts 2017 on positive note, edges up despite firm dollar
* Islamic State claims Istanbul attack, gunman remains at large
* Syrian rebels say they froze talks on Russian-backed peace conference due to ceasefire violations
* In Iraq, Hollande vows to tackle foreign fighters and their children
* U.S. general sees Islamic State's capability waning in east Mosul
* Islamic State kills 24 with Baghdad car bomb, attack police stations in Samarra
* FEATURE-Syrian child refugees taught to release stress and resist recruitment
* Turkish PM to visit Iraq this week to discuss fight against terror
* Rouhani pledges to reverse slide of Iran's currency
* Turkish manufacturing contracts further in December - PMI
* Iran certifies 29 international companies to bid for oil, gas projects
* Moroccan central bank approves five Islamic banks
EGYPT
* Egyptian judge facing corruption charge hangs himself -lawyer
* BRIEF-Orange Egypt to appeal against court ruling to pay Telecom Egypt EGP 49 mln
* BRIEF-Atlas for land reclamation approves to establish new food production unit
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Yamama Cement secures 1 bln riyals in funds for new plant
* Saudi cabinet stresses need to implement oil output cut- statement
* TABLE-Saudi Q3 GDP growth down to 0.9 percent, slowest in over three years
* Saudi bank Samba Financial raises H2 2016 dividend
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai crude Dec average at $52.098/bbl, highest in 17 months
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar's November bank loan growth slows slightly, money supply shrinks
* TABLE-LNG tankers heading to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands
* LNG tanker Al Mafyar due at UK'S South Hook terminal on Jan 06 - port
* Qatari construction firm IHG to list shares in $138 million offer
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan to halt brokerage business
KUWAIT
* BRIEF-Gulf Investment House to renew 35.3 mln dinars murabaha finance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
