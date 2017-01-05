UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Jan 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher on Wall Street cues; oil up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits record high as Palm Hills surges, Saudi lags
* Oil dips on doubts over touted production cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-week high as dollar weakens
* Middle East Crude-March Oman flips to premium
* Brazil's BRF launches unit focused on Muslim food markets
* More than 2,000 Iraqis a day flee Mosul as military advances
* Iraqi forces gaining momentum in Mosul - U.S. coalition chief
* Morocco Q4 GDP rises 1.2 percent yr/yr as drought hurts farmers
* New Lebanese govt OKs oil decrees to start stalled tender process
* Turkey says Istanbul attacker's identity established, manhunt goes on
* Arab separatists in Iran say attacked pipelines in west, Tehran issues denial
* Turkey's Erdogan calls on banks to lower interest rates
* Britain's Hammond meeting Gulf leaders this week - finance ministry
* Turkish monthly gold imports highest for two years in Dec - Borsa Istanbul
* Japan's Inpex in running to develop major Iran oilfield -media
* Vitol clinches $1 bln pre-finance oil deal with Iran-sources
EGYPT
* Egypt arrests four in connection with church bombing, death toll rises
* Egypt approves bankruptcy law to spur investment
* Egypt to buy local wheat crop at global prices in coming season
* Egypt's non-oil business activity shrinks for 15th consecutive month, but decline slows
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. to transfer four Guantanamo Bay detainees to Saudi Arabia
* S.Korea's S-Oil to sell $1 bln diesel, naphtha, jet fuel to Saudi Aramco
* Saudi's Riyad Bank recommends lower cash dividend for H2 2016
* Saudi non-oil economy continues recovering in December - PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Islamic Bank sells stake in Jordanian bank
* Dubai Islamic Bank requests proposals for dollar sukuk - sources
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 9.4 pct in November
* UAE non-oil business growth accelerates in December
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Agility expects logistics profit, revenue growth in 2017
* Kuwait Petroleum Corp committed to OPEC oil output cut -state news agency
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GIB appoints lenders to arrange international bond - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
