BRIEF-MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP ANNOUNCES ALLOCATION OF TERM LOAN FACILITY
DUBAI Jan 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks bounce on U.S. cues though dlr gains may clip wings
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises but Saudi slides; foreigners sell in Egypt
* Oil prices fall as Iranian crude tanker exports surge, U.S. adds more rigs
* PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure on U.S. rate hike prospects
* Iraqi forces reach east bank of Tigris in Mosul - Iraqi officer
* Former Pakistan army chief to head Saudi-led military alliance -Pakistani media
* At least four dead in Palestinian truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem - police
* Suicide attacks kill 20 people in eastern Baghdad
* Iran takes ownership of first jet under sanctions deal
* MOVES-Iranian oil firm NIOC names new international affairs head
* EXCLUSIVE-Iran capitalises on OPEC oil cut to sell millions of barrels - sources
* Islamic State claims Baghdad car bomb attack - statement
* Saudi embrace of ride-hailing apps drives economic, social change
* OBITUARY-Rafsanjani, dead at 82, was one of the titans of post-revolutionary Iran
* Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies of heart attack - state media
* Iran says finds shale oil reserves in western province
* Signs suggest truck driver who killed four soldiers supported Islamic State-Israeli PM
* U.N. chief concerned Iran may have violated arms embargo -report
* Syrian air strikes resume on rebel-held Damascus water-source valley
EGYPT
* Yields ease on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
* Egypt, world's largest wheat buyer, appoints new head of agriculture quarantine
* Egypt's GASC postpones tender for raw sugar
* Egypt's pound strengthens at banks as demand from importers eases
* Egyptians unimpressed by Sisi's promise of economic recovery
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi embrace of ride-hailing apps drives economic, social change
* Two suspected militants killed in Saudi security operation
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DAMAC Properties expects to maintain 25 pct dividend
* MOVES-Dubai's Network International appoints new CEO
KUWAIT
* BRIEF-Kuwait Food convenes meeting on Jan 9 to discuss Adeptio's mandatory offer
BAHRAIN
* BRIEF-Aluminium Bahrain records metal production of 971,420 metric tonnes in 2016
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Wall Street advanced on Wednesday to push the Dow Jones Industrial Average across the 20,000 mark for the first time ever as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives reawakened a post-election rally.
By Yashaswini Swamynathan, Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak