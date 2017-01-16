DUBAI Jan 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stalls, Kuwait outperforms, Dubai slips

* Oil prices edge up on weaker dollar, expected crude output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Trump uncertainty, Brexit concerns

* S.Korea's Dec Iran crude imports surge 648.2 pct on year

* Syria fighting derails plans to fix damaged Damascus water source

* Islamic State attacks Syria's Deir al-Zor city, dozens dead

* Obama says U.N. vote didn't rupture U.S.-Israel relations

* INTERVIEW-Oil prices will be much more volatile in 2017 - IEA

* Iran parliament stresses foreign investment in five-year economic plan

* German Eurowings flight to head home from Kuwait after bomb scare

* In parts of Mosul, a semblance of normality despite war

* Israel, Palestinians warned against solo steps harmful to peace

EGYPT

* Egypt says foreign investment in treasuries set to reach $10-11 bln in one year

* Egypt to produce 2.4 mln tonnes of local sugar this year

* BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Alahly FY consol net profit rises

* Egyptian T-bills yields rise at weekly auction

* Egypt FinMin says small portion of Eurobond may have 30 year tenor

* Egypt says targets $2-2.5 bln Eurobond issue at roadshow starting this week

* Egypt's $12 bln IMF loan carries interest rate of 1.5-1.75 pct -fin min

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's religious authority says cinemas, song concerts harmful

* Saudi's Almarai Q4 net profit up 1 pct, close to forecasts

* Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) reports 25 pct drop in profits

* BRIEF-SWCC cancels 1.62 trln won contract with Samsung Engineering

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Japan's Inpex to extend holding in Abu Dhabi oilfields

* Britain and UAE launch joint military exercises

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank seeks growth in SE Asia after Q4 profit rises

* BRIEF-Qatar Electricity & Water to work with Qatar Petroleum to launch Seraj Energy in 2017

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister: has cut exports by more than 133,000 bpd

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman posts 5.4 pct Q4 net profit drop

* Oman's Bank Muscat Q4 profit up 1.3 pct, in line with estimates

* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q4 net profit falls 19.6 pct

* Oman's Raysut Cement Q4 net profit falls 11.9 pct

Oman inflation falls sharply in December as food prices sink

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain executes three Shi'ites for bombing, sparks outcry

* Bahrain's Nogaholding approaches banks for debut bond programme - sources

* BRIEF-Investcorp acquires minority stake in US-based Arrowhead Engineered Products

