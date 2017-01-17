DUBAI Jan 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Sinking banks drag down Saudi stocks, rest of region mixed

* Oil prices mixed on Saudi commitment to cut output, investor scepticism

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up; British PM's Brexit speech in focus

* Former U.S. officials urge Trump to talk with Iranian MEK group

* Istanbul New Year's nightclub attacker caught - media reports

* Jordan tourism revenues stable at $4 bln last year despite militant attacks

* Syrian rebels to attend peace talks in Kazakhstan

* Turkish cargo jet crashes into Kyrgyz village, 37 killed

* Islamic State stage fierce attack on Syrian army enclave

* Iran sticks to deadline of nuclear deal with centrifuge move -IAEA

* Turkish banks use 11 bln lira from central bank's late liquidity window -data

* Morocco trade deficit rose 19.6 pct in 2016

* Turkish Q1 inflation may hit double digits due to exchange rate pass-through - officials

* Iran oil minister certain that oil prices will rise - Mehr

* Moody's: Negative outlook for GCC sovereigns reflects subdued growth and fiscal pressures

* Platts launches Middle East LNG price marker as region's demand grows

EGYPT

* Eight killed in attack on police checkpoint in Egypt's Western Desert

* In final ruling, Egypt court rejects transfer of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi says Trump stance on Iran and IS cause for optimism

* Saudi real estate prices tumble 8.7 percent in 2016

* Saudi Arabian Airlines budget unit to fly leased Airbus A320s

* Saudi to launch $30-50 billion renewable energy programme soon

* Saudi pledges adherence to oil cut, confident others will

* Saudi's flynas orders 60 Airbus A320neos, upgrades 20 more

* Saudi's ACWA Power to develop new solar plant in Jordan

* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q4 net profit tumbles 66 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical swings to Q4 net profit

* Saudi shipper Bahri Q4 net profit falls 42.1 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim in talks with banks for revolving loan -sources

* Emirates to open up Dubai luxury lounges to lower-tier frequent flyers

* UAE's ADNOC says to restart Ruwais west refinery within 48 hours

* Dubai's DP World signs logistics agreement with Kazakhstan

* Emirates NBD Q4 net profit dips 13 pct, maintains dividend

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit slips 8 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says oil cuts could reach 146,000-148,000 bpd -TV

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Muscat negotiating pricing for loan refinancing, sources say

* Oman has cut oil output 45,000 bpd since December - minister

* Oman says receives 10 detainees released from Guantanamo

* Omantel swings to Q4 net profit

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain suspends online version of opposition-linked newspaper

* Bahrain summons Iraqi ambassador to protest VP remarks on executions (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)