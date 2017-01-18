DUBAI Jan 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling basks in glow of May's Brexit speech; stocks slip

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar strong, Saudi recovers, Egypt extends bull run

* MIDEAST DEBT-Some banks baulk at pricing of Dubai's metro loan

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks gain ahead of al-Shaheen tender

* Oil ticks up on weaker dollar, U.S. production outlook caps gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 8-week high as Trump policy concerns hit dollar

* U.S. carries out strikes near Syria's al-Bab after Turkish criticism

* Iran's Rouhani says talk about renegotiating nuclear deal "meaningless"

* As investors hope for Turkish central bank hike, Erdogan muted on rates

* Iraqi forces push Islamic State further back in Mosul -military

* Iran says it does not want US at Syria talks in Astana

* New Zealand presses Gulf states to finalise stalled trade deal

* Iraq's southern oil exports fall since start of OPEC cut - loading data

* Turkey says captures nightclub attacker who acted for Islamic State

* Rouhani says 10 countries offered to mediate between Saudi and Iran

* Iran to operate mobile service network in Syria

* East Libyan forces claim control of Islamist holdout in Benghazi

* Turkey's Erdogan calls on financial sector to open credit taps

* Global ship insurers to resume near full coverage for Iran oil -officials

EGYPT

* Egypt adds retired football star to terror list

* Egypt could issue sukuk later this year - sources

* Egypt fixes customs dollar exchange rate to help importers

* Egypt's Sisi says cabinet reshuffle "very soon"

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to continue building oil, gas capacity to meet demand - CEO

* Saudi govt could shelve $13.3 bln projects in 2017 -report

* IMF praises Saudi budget plans, says eliminating deficit feasible

* Saudi Binladin seeks extension on 10 bln riyal Grand Mosque financing

* Saudi Telecom to buy remaining stake in SaleCo

* Saudi's Alinma Bank Q4 net profit up 1 pct, meets forecasts

* Saudi's Jubeir rejects criticism of Riyadh in French election race

* Saudi Cement posts 6.3 pct rise in Q4 profit, below estimates

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai economy's growth slows in 2016, government sees pick-up this year

* Lufthansa not in talks with Etihad over stake - sources

* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA targets further investment in China

* Abu Dhabi's Masdar buys 25 pct stake in floating wind farm in U.K

* Abraaj is interested in buying Barclays Africa, CEO Naqvi says - Bloomberg

QATAR

* Qatar central bank sells 15 bln riyals in domestic bonds (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)