DUBAI Jan 23 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips after Trump's protectionist
address, Asia shares resilient
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait's market surges in strong Gulf, tax
fears continue to hit Egypt
* Oil edges up after producer meeting, but high U.S. output
weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to two-month high on Trump policy
uncertainty, dollar drop
* Ministers laud strong start to OPEC, non-OPEC oil output
cuts
* Syrian army and allies take village from Islamic State
* Two suspected al Qaeda members killed in drone strike in
Yemen -officials
* Iraq announces sale of $1 bln in bonds guaranteed by U.S.
* Islamic State blows up hotel to prevent landing in west
Mosul, witnesses say
* Turkish police capture suspect in Istanbul rocket attacks
- police sources
* ANALYSIS-Syrian rebels bitterly divided before new peace
talks
* Losing in Iraq, Islamic State seeks to shore up Syria
presence
* Syria's warring sides gather for new attempt to break
deadlock
* INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as
economy slows
* Four more bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in
Iran
* Trump invites Netanyahu to Washington for visit -White
House
* Israel lifts restrictions on building more homes in East
Jerusalem
* Three suspected al Qaeda members killed in drone strikes
in Yemen
EGYPT
* Yields on Egyptian T-bills mixed at weekly auction
* Egypt to allow Italian experts to examine CCTV footage in
Regeni murder investigation
* Egypt's military to enter pharmaceutical industry
* Egypt's Museum of Islamic Art welcomes first visitors
since 2014 bombing
* Egypt extends participation in Yemen conflict
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SABIC to acquire remaining stake in Saudi JV with
Shell for $820 mln
* Saudi finance ministry says no to fees on foreign workers'
remittances
* Saudi Electricity Company staff accused in corruption case
* Saudi November imports shrink 22 pct y/y, non-oil exports
drop
* Saudi's PetroRabigh to restart petchem complex gradually
after brief shutdown
* Saudi Arabia's Falih says 1.5 mln barrels/day cut from
market in January
* Saudi's Arab National Bank gets regulatory nod for
derivatives trading unit
* BUZZ-Saudi's Savola plunges on shock Q4 loss; stock drops
below 200-day average
* BUZZ-Saudi bank shares slide on Q4 earnings misses
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-UAE M3 money supply, bank lending growth pick up in
December
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit falls 85 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Oil Company announces state of emergency after oil
leak
* OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring committee to meet next after
March 17 -Kuwait
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
