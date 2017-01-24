DUBAI Jan 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar on defensive, Asia stocks subdued amid US trade unease

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shines in Gulf, Kuwait bull run slows; Egypt rebounds

* Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-mth high as dollar drops on Trump uncertainty

* Trump White House lowers expectations for quick embassy move in Israel

* Emirates' Dubai-Athens-New York flight violates U.S. aviation agreement, say U.S. airlines

* Iraqi forces claim recapture of eastern Mosul after 100 days of fighting

* UK's May to defend free trade and Iran deal in talks with Trump

* Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

* Iraq says most oil majors participating in its OPEC cuts

* Turkey's lira eases as investors pause before critical central bank meeting

* Iraq PM orders investigation into abuses reported in Mosul battle

* Iraq plans to triple gas liquids exports from southern oilfields

* Prices soar, families use river water as Islamic State besieges Syrian city

* Gulf-backed Yemeni forces push into Red Sea coast city - officials

* Chinese warships tour Gulf Arab states for first time since 2010

* Russia beats Saudi Arabia as China's top crude oil supplier in 2016

* Syrian opposition will only discuss ceasefire at Kazakhstan talks, spokesman says

EGYPT

* Trump, Sisi discuss fighting terrorism in phone call

* Miner Centamin won't bid in Egypt gold tender, terms not viable

* Average yields on Egypt's T-bonds rise at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. approves possible $525 mln military sale to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia warns on cyber defense as Shamoon resurfaces

* Saudi's Sadara Chemical says experienced network disruption

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical recommends 2.5 riyals dividend for 2016

* Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

* Saudi infrastructure freeze may be easing as Jeddah projects announced

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline embarks on "modest restructuring" as growth slows

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi December inflation drops to 0.8 percent

* Abu Dhabi said to meet fixed-income investors in Asia this week - Bloomberg

* Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment vehicle with Canada's Caisse de dépôt

KUWAIT

* Kuwait reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu - OIE

* National Bank of Kuwait Q4 net profit rises 40 pct

* Kuwait's KOC says working on restarting production from well hit by leak

OMAN

* Oman says oil prices likely to reach $60-70/barrel by year end (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)