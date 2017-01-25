DUBAI Jan 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks set to rise on U.S. cues; dollar bounces

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues rebound, Egypt pulls back

* Oil eases on rising U.S. inventory, market looks to EIA data

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm on weaker dollar; Trump policy in focus

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; U.S. heavy crude heads to Asia

* Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees

* Foreign powers back Syria truce deal, war erupts among rebels

* Development bank EBRD readying northern Cyprus plans

* U.N. "racing" to prepare aid for civilians ahead of battle for west Mosul

* PM Abadi says Iraq's oil is for Iraqis, in reaction to Trump

* Real Madrid logo won't feature Christian cross in Middle East clothing deal

* Iran to cut gas export prices to Turkey by 13 pct

* East Mosul Iraqis crave stability as army defeats Islamic State

* Turkish central bank fails to reassure with unorthodox rate hike

* Africa Finance Corp issues $150 million debut sukuk

* UK's May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday

* Iran's SLAL bought about 130,000 T barley in tender -trade

* Jordanian King to visit Russia to discuss counter-terrorism -Kremlin

* Turkish pipeline operator Botas halves gas supply to power plants -officials

* India demonetisation drive to favour country's big gold jewellery store chains -WGC

* Fintech platforms add Islamic finance capabilities

EGYPT

* Egypt expects to raise $4 billion in Eurobond sale

* Mining firms see little appeal in Egypt's gold exploration terms

* Egypt committed to repaying $3.5 bln to foreign oil firms -petroleum minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Canada court dismisses challenge to controversial arms deal

* Saudi Aramco asks banks to pitch for world's largest share sale

* Saudi oil output, exports to drop in January - sources, data

* Saudi Arabia says militants in Jeddah shootout were linked to Islamic State

* Saudi's Alawwal Bank proposes no dividend for 2016

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai airport capacity limits to slow passenger growth as emirate's new hub emerges

* Dubai probes "unauthorised" Kim Kardashian visit to charity-newspaper

* Etihad Airways says veteran CEO James Hogan to step down this year

* UAE gets set to host 2019 Special Olympics World Games

* India hopes to complete oil storage talks with UAE on Tuesday

KUWAIT

* Kuwait parliament launches bid to curb austerity steps

* Kuwait to deliver message to Iran on dialogue with Gulf Arab states

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman appoints CCO Ian Dench as CEO

BAHRAIN

TABLE-Bahrain inflation rises to 2.3 percent in December