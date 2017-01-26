DUBAI Jan 26 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's
surge, dollar slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi and Kuwait continue uptrends, UAE
pulls back
* Oil prices rise on weakening dollar, but plentiful
supplies cap gains
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 1-1/2-week lows, equities
rally pressures
* Middle East Crude-Benchmark dips; tender results awaited
* Islamic State fighters redeploy in west Mosul after Iraqi
forces take east
* Jihadists crush Syria rebel group, in a blow to diplomacy
* Talks expose limits of what Russia, Turkey and Iran can
achieve in Syria
* Turkey to announce date of constitutional referendum this
week
* Syrian army, allies push back Islamic State near Aleppo -
monitoring group
* Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees
* Turkey's lira weakens 1 percent after rate hike fails to
impress
* Israel plans more than 2,500 new settler homes to start
Trump era
* Libyan forces claim control of long-besieged Benghazi
district
* Investment Corp of Dubai sets final spread for $1 billion
* Trump says he will 'absolutely do safe zones' in Syria
* Rowboats and missiles in war of attrition on Iraq front
line
* Rights advocates slam Trump plans on Muslim immigrants,
refugees
* Kuwait minister calls for dialogue between Iran, Gulf
states in rare visit
* Turkey to announce date of constitutional referendum this
* ANALYSIS-Islamic State extending attacks beyond Sinai to
Egyptian heartland
* Reuters Insider - Gulf states warily welcome Trump term
EGYPT
* Egypt expects to raise $4 billion in Eurobond sale
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for March 1-10 shipment
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco shelves plan for joint venture with
Malaysia's Petronas
* Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical says it contains network
disruption - Twitter
* Saudi Arabia receives first F-15SA fighter of
record-setting weapons order
* BRIEF-Saudi king planning trip to Japan in March
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* India to fill Mangalore strategic reserve with UAE oil
* UAE's NIMR aiming to crack European market for military
vehicles
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi to discuss new debt programmes
* Dubai developer Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 52 pct
* Dubai Crude for April to be priced at $0.15/bbl below Oman
QATAR
* Putin sees success for Glencore, Qatar, Intesa in Russia
post-Rosneft deal
* Qatar Insurance reports 9 pct drop in Q4 net profit
KUWAIT
* Kuwait hangs royal prince convicted of murder
* TABLE-Kuwait December inflation edges up to 3.5 pct
* Kuwait expects oil prices stay at $55-$60 a barrel in 2017
OMAN
* National Bank of Oman proposes 15.92 pct cash dividend
