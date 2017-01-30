(Adds 'Saudi money supply growth picks up as economy
strengthens', no other changes)
DUBAI Jan 30 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar retreat on Trump travel ban,
weak U.S. GDP
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Kuwait climb again as UAE, Qatar
underperform
* Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar, sluggish U.S. economic
data
* U.S. tempers part of Trump travel ban amid big protests,
criticism
* Global backlash grows against Trump's immigration order
* Commando dies in U.S. raid in Yemen which kills 30 Qaeda
members, civilians
* Syrian army seizes Damascus water source as rebels
withdraw - pro-gov't media, monitor
* In Turkey visit, Britain's May pushes trade, mentions
human rights
* Algeria's Skikda plant to resume normal LNG deliveries
after maintenance ends - source
* Trump's call for deadlier Islamic State push may hit
limits
* Dozens barred from flying out of Istanbul airport after
Trump ban
* U.N. experts warn Saudi-led coalition allies over war
crimes in Yemen
* Turkish soldier killed in clash with IS near Syria's
al-Bab -military
* Iraq to oppose U.S. travel curbs, keen to preserve
cooperation against Islamic State
* Fear in interrogation room, death in the street: Iraq
roots out Islamic State
* Netanyahu backs US embassy move to Jerusalem though
signals no urgency
* Trump order dashes dreams of Iraqi family bound for United
States
* Houthi-run authorities in Yemen capital condemn Trump ban
* Two Iraqis lead legal fight against Trump order blocking
entry
* "I got handcuffed and just started crying": Sudanese
student describes U.S. detention
* 'Case by case' approach for U.S. green card holders under
Trump's new order
* Trump to speak to Saudi, UAE, Korean leaders Sunday -White
House
* About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers request asylum in
Germany-media
* Jordan's Arab Bank group says 2016 net profit rose 20
percent
* Social media battle lines drawn ahead of Turkish vote
* Turkey threatens to cancel Greece migration deal in
soldiers' extradition row
EGYPT
* Egypt says considers Yen, Yuan bond issuance
* Airlines in Cairo asked to implement Trump travel ban
-EgyptAir official
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in December
* Saudi money supply growth picks up as economy strengthens
* BRIEF-France's Engie awarded contract for $1.2 bln gas
plant in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi's National Commercial Bank proposes higher H2
dividend
* Saudi king agrees in call with Trump to support Syria,
Yemen safe zones
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates changes pilot, crew rosters on US flights after
Trump order
* Market permitting, Dubai Investments plans IPOs in 6-9
months -CEO
* UAE to grant Russian visitors visas on arrival
* Etihad, Lufthansa CEOs to hold news conference on
cooperation drive
* UAE credit demand eased slightly but seems to have
stabilised -c.bank
* MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank CEO leaves, CFO to lead on
acting basis
KUWAIT
* Viva Kuwait Q4 profit rises 6.8 pct
OMAN
* BRIEF-Bank Muscat proposes 25 pct cash dividend, 5 pct
bonus shares for 2016
* BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as
chairman
BAHRAIN
* Off-duty Bahrain policeman killed in "terrorist act" -
state news agency
