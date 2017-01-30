(Adds 'Saudi money supply growth picks up as economy strengthens', no other changes)

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar retreat on Trump travel ban, weak U.S. GDP

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Kuwait climb again as UAE, Qatar underperform

* Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs

* PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar, sluggish U.S. economic data

* U.S. tempers part of Trump travel ban amid big protests, criticism

* Global backlash grows against Trump's immigration order

* Commando dies in U.S. raid in Yemen which kills 30 Qaeda members, civilians

* Syrian army seizes Damascus water source as rebels withdraw - pro-gov't media, monitor

* In Turkey visit, Britain's May pushes trade, mentions human rights

* Algeria's Skikda plant to resume normal LNG deliveries after maintenance ends - source

* Trump's call for deadlier Islamic State push may hit limits

* Dozens barred from flying out of Istanbul airport after Trump ban

* U.N. experts warn Saudi-led coalition allies over war crimes in Yemen

* Turkish soldier killed in clash with IS near Syria's al-Bab -military

* Iraq to oppose U.S. travel curbs, keen to preserve cooperation against Islamic State

* Fear in interrogation room, death in the street: Iraq roots out Islamic State

* Netanyahu backs US embassy move to Jerusalem though signals no urgency

* Trump order dashes dreams of Iraqi family bound for United States

* Houthi-run authorities in Yemen capital condemn Trump ban

* Two Iraqis lead legal fight against Trump order blocking entry

* "I got handcuffed and just started crying": Sudanese student describes U.S. detention

* 'Case by case' approach for U.S. green card holders under Trump's new order

* Trump to speak to Saudi, UAE, Korean leaders Sunday -White House

* About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers request asylum in Germany-media

* Jordan's Arab Bank group says 2016 net profit rose 20 percent

* Social media battle lines drawn ahead of Turkish vote

* Turkey threatens to cancel Greece migration deal in soldiers' extradition row

EGYPT

* Egypt says considers Yen, Yuan bond issuance

* Airlines in Cairo asked to implement Trump travel ban -EgyptAir official

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in December

* Saudi money supply growth picks up as economy strengthens

* BRIEF-France's Engie awarded contract for $1.2 bln gas plant in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi's National Commercial Bank proposes higher H2 dividend

* Saudi king agrees in call with Trump to support Syria, Yemen safe zones

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates changes pilot, crew rosters on US flights after Trump order

* Market permitting, Dubai Investments plans IPOs in 6-9 months -CEO

* UAE to grant Russian visitors visas on arrival

* Etihad, Lufthansa CEOs to hold news conference on cooperation drive

* UAE credit demand eased slightly but seems to have stabilised -c.bank

* MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank CEO leaves, CFO to lead on acting basis

KUWAIT

* Viva Kuwait Q4 profit rises 6.8 pct

OMAN

* BRIEF-Bank Muscat proposes 25 pct cash dividend, 5 pct bonus shares for 2016

* BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman

BAHRAIN

* Off-duty Bahrain policeman killed in "terrorist act" - state news agency

