DUBAI Feb 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after jobs report, U.S. yield curve steepens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf slips, Egypt rebounds from Trump-linked slide

* Oil pushes higher on Iran sanctions, jobs data

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after U.S. payrolls data

* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges higher; more official prices awaited

* Iran to hold tender for oil, natural gas fields in mid-February

* Trump: U.S. will win appeal of judge's travel ban order

* US not weighing Middle East troop hikes over Iran concerns-Mattis

* U.S. backs off bid to reopen CIA 'black site' prisons -officials

* Trump administration tightens Iran sanctions, Tehran hits back

* Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new sanctions

* Abadi fends off calls by Iran allies in Iraq to react to Trump travel ban

* Louvre attacker put under formal detention after condition improves

* U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault

* Jordanian air force targets Islamic State in southern Syria

* Air strikes kill 12 fighters in Syria's Idlib - monitor

* UNHCR chief says safe zones would not work in Syria

* Syrian army says it will press on against Islamic State near Aleppo

* Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement

* Russia, Turkey, Iran to talk Syria in Astana on Feb. 6 - Kazakhstan

* Trump discusses safe zones in Syria with Jordan's king -White House

* Yemen Al Qaeda leader says U.S. raid on Yemen a blow to Trump

* U.S. agrees to donate 100,000 tonnes wheat to Jordan

* Merkel urges Turkey's Erdogan to uphold freedoms, allow dissent {nL5N1FN5H4]

* U.S. military releases, withdraws old Islamist video from Yemen raid

* U.S. airline CEOs ask to meet with Tillerson on Gulf carriers

* Israel interprets U.S. settlements statement as green light

* Britain's May, Israel's Netanyahu to meet as diplomatic winds change

* Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard

* Russia expects Libyan PM Sarraj to visit Moscow this month

* Tunisia aims to double phosphate production to 6.5 mln t in 2017 - ministry

EGYPT

* Yields drop on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills at weekly auction

* Egypt's wheat reserves at five months, sugar at four -minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco examines Berri oilfield oil, gas expansion -sources

* Saudi Arabia tenders to purchase 1.5 mln T feed barley

* Saudi finance minister says efficiency initiative saves $21 bln so far

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Emirates NBD targets millennials with digital banking service

* Dubai Islamic Bank to meet investors ahead of possible sukuk {nD5N1D7045]

QATAR

* Yield curve flattens in Qatar central bank's monthly T-bill auction

* Qatar Electricity and Water Q4 net profit down 13.8 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)