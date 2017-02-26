DUBAI Feb 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cool, bonds heat up as Trump optimism pauses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Transaction tax plan hits Egyptian stocks; banks drag on most Gulf markets

* Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-1/2-month high as Trump inflation trade fades

* Bombings, air strikes in Syria rattle Geneva peace talks

* Iraqi forces push deeper into western Mosul as civilians flee

* Kuwait could pay up to $60,000 for party at Trump Hotel in Washington

* Saudi FM visits Baghdad to bolster Sunni-Shi'ite reconciliation post IS

* Iran plans to issue $4.5 bln in bonds for energy projects

* Turkish PM seeks backing for "strong, stable" Turkey in April vote

* Iran plans to buy Kazakh uranium ore, seek Russia help to make nuclear fuel

* Trump proposal for terrorist listing of Iran Revolutionary Guard in limbo -sources

* OPEC compliance seen growing as laggards Iraq and UAE pledge action

* INTERVIEW-Turkey's sovereign fund seeing strong global interest

* Suicide bomber kills at least 5 soldiers in Yemen's Zinjibar

* EXCLUSIVE-Trump likes two-state solution, but says he will leave it up to Israelis, Palestinians

* Pentagon plan to defeat Islamic State to look beyond Iraq, Syria

* Iran says oil prices over $55 per barrel harmful for OPEC - Fars

* Aramco IPO could push other Gulf states to list oil assets-economist

EGYPT

* Egypt's Amer paints positive image of currency float

* Egypt's foreign debt to reach 30 percent of GDP by June -central bank governor

* Egypt to receive $1 bln World Bank loan in March -central bank chief

* Egypt's Christians flee Sinai amid Islamic State killing spree

* EXCLUSIVE-Egyptian real estate developers say Saudi project suspended

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King Salman launches investment drive with Asia tour

* As Saudis prepare to sell shares in oil giant, some have misgivings

* Malaysia's Petronas, Saudi Aramco to sign agreement during Saudi King's visit

* Saudi regains top oil supplier spot to China in Jan -customs

* Investigators clear Saudi-led forces of 2015 attacks, blames technical fault for seven deaths

* Comics and music shows in Saudi Arabia draw rebuke from clerics

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Holding chairman resigns to focus on government role

* UAE announces $5.25 bln in procurement deals at Idex

* UAE telecoms firm du says royalty rate to remain unchanged

* MIDEAST DEBT-Dana Gas sukuk drop as concern rises over looming maturity

* Dubai'S Etihad ESCO to launch $44mln of projects this year-CEO

* Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve unchanged cash dividend

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Muscat raising $500 mln syndicated loan –sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's National Investments says Adeptio gets CMA nod for acquisition of 26.634 pct stake

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo posts flat Q4 profit

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Investcorp Bank invests $400 mln in US real estate (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)