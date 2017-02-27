DUBAI Feb 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks erase losses but some investors await Trump talk

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves little but new listings surge on Saudi secondary market

* Oil ticks up on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-1/2 mth highs; Trump economic policy in focus

* Iran's Rouhani chides critics as aide says he will seek re-election

* Syrian civil activists demand talks on transition, ceasefire monitoring

* Iran holds naval war games amid rising tensions with U.S.

* INTERVIEW-Tunisia to accelerate reforms as IMF freezes loan - minister

* Kuveyt Turk gets nod for 2 bln lira sukuk, closes Dubai unit

* Iran's 'The Salesman' wins Oscar for best foreign language film

* Bomber targets police office in eastern Algerian city - state media

* Trump might support probe into Yemen raid, White House says

* Morocco says forces to withdraw in Western Sahara's Guerguerat standoff

* Iraqi forces aim to secure Mosul bridge, link up to east bank

* Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB

EGYPT

* Egypt expects to produce 2.4 mln tonnes of sugar this year

* Egypt annoyed as Britain continues suspension of flights

* BRIEF-Egypt's Palm Hills Developments in talks with banks for EGP 852 mln loan

* Average yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour

* MIDEAST MONEY-New Saudi stock market surges on first day, liquidity may be challenge

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj acquires Middlesex University's Dubai campus-sources

* TABLE-UAE January inflation climbs to 2.3 pct; transport costs rise

QATAR

* BRIEF-Ahli Bank completes issue of $500 mln new bonds

* Qatar Navigation Q4 swings to loss

* BRIEF-Qatar Insurance approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit

* BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies

* Qatar Petroleum says QAPCO to operate QVC

OMAN

* BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications proposes FY dividend

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises

* Bomb attack on police bus wounds four Bahraini officers - ministry (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)