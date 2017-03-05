DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gradual tax plan boosts Egypt, ex-dividend shares hit Dubai

* Oil rebounds from recent weakness, still rangebound

* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly drop on talk of March rate rise

* Jordan says executes 15, with 10 for terrorism convictions

* Syrian army takes more villages from militants in northwest Syria

* At least 2 killed in new drone strikes on al Qaeda in Yemen - residents

* Expert says Islamic State has badly damaged major Palmyra monument

* Turkey says warplane, probably Syrian, crashed near border

* East Libyan forces target rivals with air strikes to regain oil ports

* 220 civilians killed by strikes in Iraq, Syria since 2014 -U.S. military

* Bahrain uncovers Iran-linked militant group behind attacks on security

* Syrian government says agenda agreed, seeks united opposition at next Geneva talks

* Libya's NOC reviewed loading schedules after clashes near oil ports

* Twelve treated for chemical weapons agents in Mosul since March 1, UN says

* Red Cross says seven treated for exposure to toxic agents near Mosul

* Pentagon confirms new U.S. strikes in Yemen, but says no U.S. raids

* Libya naval forces rescue 115 illegal migrants, 25 missing

* Rival Kurdish factions clash in northwestern Iraq

* GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD-Fed and ECB go their separate ways

* Russia says its military advisers, special forces behind Palmyra recapture

* Turkish inflation hits double digits, piling pressure on central bank

* Kirkuk oil flows in jeopardy again as Kurdish tensions grow

* Saudi King Salman embraces "selfie" on tour across Asia

* Saudi king's Bali beach holiday turns into military exercise

* INTERVIEW-Syria's Kurdish-led administration sees end to economic "siege"

* Al Qaeda confirms leader killed by drone strike in Syria

* Austrian court jails eight Iraqis for up to 13 years over gang rape

* In film and life, 'Chief' Erdogan looms large ahead of Turkey referendum

* Lebanon government appoints four banks for $1.5 bln Eurobond -sources

* Kurdish forces seize Kirkuk oil facility demanding Iraq build a refinery

* INTERVIEW-Russia's Novak says talk of global oil output cuts extension premature

* Iran's GTC tenders to buy 60,000 tonnes Thai, Argentine rice

* With Libya's transition paralysed, a would-be premier projects power in Tripoli

* Investment inflows spur Pakistan's corporate sukuk market

* Cabinet members lobby Trump to remove Iraq from new travel ban -officials

EGYPT

* In final ruling, Egypt court finds Mubarak innocent in killing of protesters

* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $26.542 bln at end-February

* Average yields rise on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills

* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa Group forecasts 2017 sales of EGP 9.4 bln

* Egypt's CIB gets EFSA nod for sale of stake in CI Capital

* Prime Holding For Financial Investments posts FY consol profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Uber and Careem banned from airport pickups in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi court jails two over 2011 protests

* Saudi Electricity says royal decree cuts 2 pct electricity fee to municipalities

* Saudi Arabia lowers April Arab Light crude OSP to Asia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates rejects Lufthansa, Air France-KLM claims in letter to EU

* Mediclinic and rivals press Abu Dhabi to rethink healthcare reform

* Carillion venture chosen as main contractor for $600 mln Dubai Expo project

* Dubai's Arabtec outlines three-year recovery plan, to sell non-core assets

* GFH Financial EGM approves capital hike

* Tennis-Federer stunned by Russian Donskoy in Dubai

QATAR

* Yield curve flattens in 950 mln riyal Qatar T-bill sale

* Qatar tells banks to obey new FX limits by April 1

KUWAIT

* Kuwait chooses consortium to advise on Az-Zour power project IPO

* KNPC expects to sign $6.2 bln loan facility end of March - CEO

* Kuwait's oil output 2.705 mln bpd in February - source

OMAN

* MIDEAST DEBT-Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5 billion bond sale

* Oman oil output steady at 970,000 bpd in Feb -source

* SocGen says arranges $227 mln financing for Oman Shipping Co (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)