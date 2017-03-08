DUBAI, March 8 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip after strong start to
week on U.S. cues
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly down as Emaar hits Dubai,
ex-dividends hurt Qatar
* Crude prices fall on U.S. stocks build
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near lowest in over 4 wks, rate hike
outlook drags
* MIDEAST DEBT-Pricing of Kuwait debut foreign bond to
approach Abu Dhabi debt
* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi earnings face slow recovery from
two-year slump
* Middle East Crude-Dubai flips back into premium
* U.S. appears to root for Kurdish support in Raqqa push
-Turkish sources
* Iraq's al-Abadi to visit Trump later in March
* Rouhani talks rights as Iran election nears, critic
attacks him on economy
* Libyan oil guard head says asked to protect oil ports
after clashes
* Trump administration pledges "great strictness" on Iran
nuclear deal
* Iraqi forces retake Mosul museum, close in on
IS-controlled old town
* China's ZTE pleads guilty, settles with U.S. over Iran,
NKorea sales
* Iran crude oil exports hits 3 million bpd- oil minister
* VW's Seat considers selling cars in Iran - CEO
EGYPT
* Egyptians protest over fears of bread subsidy cuts
* Egypt eyes return to pre-uprising tourist numbers -
minister
* Two Russian wheat cargoes, one Argentine cargo bound for
Egypt rejected
* Egypt's interbank market stagnant as dollar supply eases
at banks
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi women join forces to champion the changing role of
women
* Maldives govt rejects claims it is selling off atoll to
Saudi Arabia
* Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake
sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Saudi pledges big projects to soften austerity hit to
business
* Saudi Aramco's energy industrial city investment seen at
16.5 bln riyals
* Saudi ministry sets up venture with private firm to build
homes
* ADM and Almarai among companies eyeing Saudi grains agency
asset sale
* COLUMN-Saudi cuts to lighter crude prices show shifting
oil market: Russell
* Burning less oil at home will help Saudi exports and
Aramco IPO
* Shell expects to split Motiva assets with Saudi Aramco in
Q2
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad advises checks with U.S. missions after new Trump
order
* Dubai's Emaar Properties board proposes 15 pct cash
dividend for 2016
QATAR
* Doha Bank says EGM approved capital increase
KUWAIT
* Liberty, Zain invest in emerging markets streaming video
provider
* Kuwait's Warba Bank sets initial price guidance for dollar
sukuk
OMAN
* Oman’s Bank Muscat signs $525 million loan – sources
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)