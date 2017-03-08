DUBAI, March 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip after strong start to week on U.S. cues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly down as Emaar hits Dubai, ex-dividends hurt Qatar

* Crude prices fall on U.S. stocks build

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near lowest in over 4 wks, rate hike outlook drags

* MIDEAST DEBT-Pricing of Kuwait debut foreign bond to approach Abu Dhabi debt

* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi earnings face slow recovery from two-year slump

* Middle East Crude-Dubai flips back into premium

* U.S. appears to root for Kurdish support in Raqqa push -Turkish sources

* Iraq's al-Abadi to visit Trump later in March

* Rouhani talks rights as Iran election nears, critic attacks him on economy

* Libyan oil guard head says asked to protect oil ports after clashes

* Trump administration pledges "great strictness" on Iran nuclear deal

* Iraqi forces retake Mosul museum, close in on IS-controlled old town

* China's ZTE pleads guilty, settles with U.S. over Iran, NKorea sales

* Iran crude oil exports hits 3 million bpd- oil minister

* VW's Seat considers selling cars in Iran - CEO

EGYPT

* Egyptians protest over fears of bread subsidy cuts

* Egypt eyes return to pre-uprising tourist numbers - minister

* Two Russian wheat cargoes, one Argentine cargo bound for Egypt rejected

* Egypt's interbank market stagnant as dollar supply eases at banks

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi women join forces to champion the changing role of women

* Maldives govt rejects claims it is selling off atoll to Saudi Arabia

* Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Saudi pledges big projects to soften austerity hit to business

* Saudi Aramco's energy industrial city investment seen at 16.5 bln riyals

* Saudi ministry sets up venture with private firm to build homes

* ADM and Almarai among companies eyeing Saudi grains agency asset sale

* COLUMN-Saudi cuts to lighter crude prices show shifting oil market: Russell

* Burning less oil at home will help Saudi exports and Aramco IPO

* Shell expects to split Motiva assets with Saudi Aramco in Q2

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad advises checks with U.S. missions after new Trump order

* Dubai's Emaar Properties board proposes 15 pct cash dividend for 2016

QATAR

* Doha Bank says EGM approved capital increase

KUWAIT

* Liberty, Zain invest in emerging markets streaming video provider

* Kuwait's Warba Bank sets initial price guidance for dollar sukuk

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Muscat signs $525 million loan – sources