DUBAI, March 9

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm in Asia, resource shares on the run

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms in weak Gulf; Egypt climbs

* U.S. oil prices rise supported by OPEC output cut compliance

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 5-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease; Dubai flips back into discount

* U.S. weighs deploying up to 1,000 'reserve' troops for IS fight

* Turkey's Akbank tightens guidance for $500 mln Tier 2 bond - lead

* OPEC cut 40 pct more in Feb than pledged in oil deal - Kuwait

* Turkish central bank signals more tightening possible, lira weakens

* Iran cuts April light crude price for Asia by $0.25/bbl - source

EGYPT

* Egypt's current account deficit narrows as pound depreciates

* Egypt to pay 555-575 pounds/ardeb for local wheat in 2017 harvest

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to supply full crude contract volumes to Asia

* McDermott plans manufacturing unit at new Saudi shipbuilding complex

* Credit Agricole picks JPMorgan for Banque Saudi Fransi sale -sources

* Ahead of king's visit, China says hopes Saudi, Iran can resolve problems

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat Nigeria in talks over missed payment on $1.2 bln loan

* Abu Dhabi's LNG export plant launches sell tender for April - trade sources

* UAE's Etisalat proposes H2 dividend of 0.4 dhs/share

* UAE's NMC Health deputy CEO to replace founder BR Shetty as CEO

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 6

QATAR

* Qatar Airways chief says will not take any Airbus A320neos in 2017

* Iran's foreign minister meets Qatar's ruler in Doha

* Qatar raises Feb crude prices to seven-month high

OMAN

* Oman's Salalah Methanol Co asks banks for $720 mln loan -sources (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)