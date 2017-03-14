DUBAI, March 14 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get green
light, stocks subdued before Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Shuaa, GFH jump on merger hopes;
insurance, banks hit Saudi
* Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady ahead of Fed meeting
* Middle East Crude-Dubai falls further; May offers emerge
* Sunni politician warns U.S. of mounting civilian
casualties in Mosul
* Syrian opposition says won't attend Astana talks
* Russia appears to deploy forces in Egypt, eyes on Libya
role -sources
* Iran's biggest cargo line looks at London IPO; thwarted so
far -sources
* Iran signs $1 billion deal to develop Mehdiabad zinc mine
* Emerging market borrowers strike while market is hot
before Fed moves
* Kenya's central bank finalising licences for two new banks
* Libyan NOC official warns of force majeure at oil ports as
rivals mobilise
EGYPT
* Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to be released
* Telecom Egypt 2016 net profit falls
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco selects FTI as global media advisor for IPO
-sources
* JPMorgan, HSBC, Citigroup said to be hired on Saudi dollar
sukuk - Bloomberg
* Japan PM Abe seeks Saudi support for Aramco listing in
Tokyo
* Saudi Arabia's billionaire Olayan family plans local asset
sales - Bloomberg
* Saudi deputy crown prince to meet Trump, investment in
focus
* Saudi Arabia buys 735,000 tonnes of hard wheat -SAGO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Shuaa-GFH merger would create diverse Gulf financial
conglomerate
* UAE's DAMAC mandates banks for dollar bond issue -source
* Abu Dhabi's Etisalat wants Nigerian debt deal before sells
stake -sources
* Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim closes $1 bln-equivalent
revolving loan -sources
QATAR
* Qatar to list two ETFs within two months - official
* Qatar February inflation falls on housing, food costs
KUWAIT
* Kuwait tightens price guidance for debut international
bond - lead
* Diplomatic strides as Iran's Rouhani sends Kuwait's ruler
a letter
* Kuwait says willing to extend oil cut deal beyond June
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)