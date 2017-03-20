DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar slips as Fed
continues to weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurance shares buoy Saudi, weak currency
aids Egypt
* Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-wk high as Fed rate hike guidance
weighs on dollar
* Air strike kills 42 refugees off Yemen, Somalia demands
investigation
* Hundreds of Lebanese protest proposed tax rise
* EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras
Lanuf oil ports
* Iraqi forces close in on Mosul mosque as residents flee
* Iran's South Pars field has begun oil production -SHANA
* Germany supports group behind Turkish coup attempt-
Erdogan spokesman
* U.S. base rises from the rubble for Mosul push
* Egypt's Sisi to visit Washington on April 3 - White House
* UAE summons Swiss ambassador over UN Bahrain statement
* Syrian forces and rebels fight fierce clashes in northeast
Damascus
* Saudi-led coalition calls for U.N. supervision of Yemen
port
* Lebanon's Jumblatt affirms son as political heir
EGYPT
* Egypt targets around 5 pct growth rate in FY 2017-18
* BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt board approves capital
increase
* Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month
T-bills
* Egyptian budget to assume exchange rate of 16
pounds/dollar
* Egypt received two cargoes of diesel fuel from Saudi
Aramco
SAUDI ARABIA
* BRIEF-Saudi's Chemanol says Saudi's SIDF approves
restructuring remaining installments of co's loan
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank issues $230 million Formosa bond
* UAE’s Aster DM Healthcare seeks loan change to offset
payment delays–sources
* Top real estate tycoon appointed Dubai Holding chairman
* UAE central bank foreign assets rise in February
* MEDIA-Uber rivals from Dubai, China team up for
ride-hailing alliance
QATAR
* Commercial Bank of Qatar considers international bond
issue – sources
* BRIEF-Ooredoo Qatar announces group chief strategy, M&A
officers appointment
* Deutsche Bank to issue 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros
each
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH appoints new chairman, to focus on M&A
