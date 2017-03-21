BRIEF-Tesco says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 15-month high, dollar soft on less hawkish Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurance, petchems dampen Saudi, Qatar rises as it completes FTSE upgrade
* Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as Fed rate hike outlook weighs on dollar
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed; Murban discounts widen
* Iraq's Abadi says he wins Trump's assurances of more U.S. support
* U.S. to ban some airline passengers from carrying larger electronics
* Morocco signs preliminary financing agreement for $10 bln tech city
* Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Turkey's Arcelik working on deals to expand abroad
* Iran struggles to coax Bank of England to open clearing accounts -sources
* Syrian Kurdish YPG aims to expand force to over 100,000
* OPEC leans towards oil cut extension, but non-members need to be in - sources
* Iran's Khamenei criticises economy, piling pressure on president
* A new breed of sovereign wealth fund - without the wealth
* Turkey tenders to buy 99,000 T barley, excludes Russia
EGYPT
* World bank disburses another $1 billion loan to Egypt
* Egypt's CIB completes $40 mln sale of investment banking unit
* Egypt to introduce stamp duty in May, targets 1-1.5 bln pounds in revenues
* Yields rise on Egypt's three- and seven-year bonds
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudis to tighten curbs on foreign workers in local jobs push -sources
* Islamic Development Bank mandates banks for dollar sukuk issue -sources
* Saudi oil exports fall in Jan to 7.713 mln bpd - JODI data
* Saudi king's Asia tour trumpets Aramco's moves downstream
* Saudi Arabia buys 1.51 mln T feed barley in tender
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar chairman says operational income to increase to 2.2 bln dirhams in 2020
* UAE hospital operator NMC Health to pursue Gulf expansion, debut bond
* DP World optimistic on emerging markets, unconcerned by Trump
* Abu Dhabi's Senaat agrees $400 million revolving credit facility
* Dubai's DEWA seeks proposals for 200 MW CSP solar plant in May
* UAE money supply growth picks up, bank loan growth keeps slowing
KUWAIT
* Alimtiaz Investment hires advisors to sell stake in Human Soft Holding
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking shareholders approve capital increase, sukuk issue (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
