INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop as fresh Trump jitters
jolt risk sentiment
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises in quiet trade, Egypt declines
* Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. crude storage
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold firm as equities slide on Trump
policy worries
* Middle East Crude-Light grades under pressure from ample
supplies, low demand
* U.S., Britain curb electronics on flights from Middle
East, North Africa
* Syrian rebels launch second Damascus attack in three days
* IMF urges Algerian monetary, subsidy reforms to ease oil
price impact
* EBRD expects to start operating in Lebanon in second
quarter
* Iran steps up support for Houthis in Yemen's war - sources
* Morocco's central bank keeps interest rate at 2.25 pct
* Libya NOC hopes to raise oil production at Sharara field
by 70,000 bpd
* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks gain for eighth day;
Russian assets lead
EGYPT
* Egypt extends capital gains tax freeze, approves stamp
duty on stocks
* EBRD targets 1 bln euros investments in Egypt this year
after float
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall to $375.8 mln in February
* Egypt aims to raise 6 bln pounds from sale of stakes in
state firms - minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Families of Sept. 11 victims sue Saudi Arabia in U.S.
court over attacks
* Saudi Aramco plans $2 bln debut bond ahead of IPO -
Bloomberg
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Fitch: No Impact on Etisalat Group's Ratings from EMTS
Missed Interest Payment
* Emirates Global Aluminium plans IPO, banks pitch for role
-sources
* UAE arrests prominent activist for incitement - state news
QATAR
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding to meet fixed income investors ahead
of dollar sukuk -lead
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Petroleum Corp seeks early May LNG cargo-trade
sources
* Kuwait Finance House shareholders approve issue of sukuk
and other financial instruments
* Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank mandates banks for dollar bond issue
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain February inflation falls to 0.4 pct on food prices
OMAN
* Oman bank loan growth slows in January, money supply
growth accelerates
