INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks advance, dollar, oil recover
from multi-month lows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil near $50 hurts Gulf, but Kuwait jumps
* Oil bounces off November lows, but bloated US stockpiles
pressure market
* PRECIOUS-Gold below 3-wk peak as dollar recovers; Trump
policy in focus
* Middle East Crude-Dubai hits lowest level since December
* Tillerson pledges safe areas for refugees, more pressure
on Islamic State
* Erdogan warns Europeans "will not walk safely" if attitude
persists, as row carries on
* Libyan oil output rises to 700,000 bpd after port fighting
ends - NOC
* Iranian navy endangering international navigation in Gulf
-US commanders
* Iraqi PM sees $50 billion in post-war reconstruction-US
senator
* Moody's takes action on seven Turkish corporates following
sovereign outlook change
* World has just months to stop starvation in Yemen, Somalia
- Red Cross
* Morocco inflation rises to 1.6 pct annual in Feb - agency
* Iran steps up support for Houthis in Yemen's war - sources
* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets retreat after Wall Street
slide
EGYPT
* Egypt to keep higher wheat moisture limit till November
-French exporters
* Saudi retail property developer shows faith in Egypt
* Egypt targeting $9 bln in foreign financing in FY 2017-18
SAUDI ARABIA
* Fitch downgrades Saudi Arabia, doubts prospects of reform
* Saudi Arabia spends money to make money in foreign
investment drive
* ACWA Power expects Saudi Electricity to sell first asset
by year-end
* Saudi Binladin creditors agree to $1.1 bln financing
extension
* Saudi Aramco starts meeting investors before debut sukuk
issue -sources
* Saudi Aramco weighs rolling bank mandates for record IPO-
Bloomberg
* Islamic Development Bank says sukuk issue to be $1-1.5 bln
in size
* Saudi Arabia's deflation eases in February
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Amazon to buy Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com
-sources
* Abu Dhabi's Aabar top investor in UniCredit with 5 pct
after cash call
* Laptop ban hits Gulf airlines in battle for business
travellers
* UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 20
* NBAD, FGB pick investment banking team for merged bank-
Bloomberg
* UAE's Dana Gas board recommends non-distribution of
dividend for 2016
QATAR
* Fitch says Qatari Banks overcome liquidity crunch
* Qatar's Commercial Bank calls OGM to approve launch of a
global medium term notes programme
KUWAIT
* Moody's assigns (P)A2 rating to Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait's
EMTN programme
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Middle East Bank says AN Investment to acquire
33.1 pct of bank
