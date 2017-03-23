DUBAI, March 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks advance, dollar, oil recover from multi-month lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil near $50 hurts Gulf, but Kuwait jumps

* Oil bounces off November lows, but bloated US stockpiles pressure market

* PRECIOUS-Gold below 3-wk peak as dollar recovers; Trump policy in focus

* Middle East Crude-Dubai hits lowest level since December

* Tillerson pledges safe areas for refugees, more pressure on Islamic State

* Erdogan warns Europeans "will not walk safely" if attitude persists, as row carries on

* Libyan oil output rises to 700,000 bpd after port fighting ends - NOC

* Iranian navy endangering international navigation in Gulf -US commanders

* Iraqi PM sees $50 billion in post-war reconstruction-US senator

* Moody's takes action on seven Turkish corporates following sovereign outlook change

* World has just months to stop starvation in Yemen, Somalia - Red Cross

* Morocco inflation rises to 1.6 pct annual in Feb - agency

* Iran steps up support for Houthis in Yemen's war - sources

* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets retreat after Wall Street slide

EGYPT

* Egypt to keep higher wheat moisture limit till November -French exporters

* Saudi retail property developer shows faith in Egypt

* Egypt targeting $9 bln in foreign financing in FY 2017-18

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch downgrades Saudi Arabia, doubts prospects of reform

* Saudi Arabia spends money to make money in foreign investment drive

* ACWA Power expects Saudi Electricity to sell first asset by year-end

* Saudi Binladin creditors agree to $1.1 bln financing extension

* Saudi Aramco starts meeting investors before debut sukuk issue -sources

* Saudi Aramco weighs rolling bank mandates for record IPO- Bloomberg

* Islamic Development Bank says sukuk issue to be $1-1.5 bln in size

* Saudi Arabia's deflation eases in February

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Amazon to buy Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com -sources

* Abu Dhabi's Aabar top investor in UniCredit with 5 pct after cash call

* Laptop ban hits Gulf airlines in battle for business travellers

* UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 20

* NBAD, FGB pick investment banking team for merged bank- Bloomberg

* UAE's Dana Gas board recommends non-distribution of dividend for 2016

QATAR

* Fitch says Qatari Banks overcome liquidity crunch

* Qatar's Commercial Bank calls OGM to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme

KUWAIT

* Moody's assigns (P)A2 rating to Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait's EMTN programme

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Middle East Bank says AN Investment to acquire 33.1 pct of bank (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)