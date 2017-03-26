DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares, dollar pare losses after healthcare bill pulled

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses recover, Egypt rebounds as foreign funds buy

* Oil rises in late trade, still down on the week as glut weighs

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises for 2nd week as dollar hampered by healthcare vote

* Middle East Crude-Steady; May trade tails off

* U.S. confirms air strike in Mosul district where dozens were killed

* Iraqi oil minister: market is decisive factor in possible cut extension

* Saudi Arabia says London attacker not on security radar there

* Syrian army pushing back insurgent offensive, military source says

* Third plane bought under sanctions deal arrives in Iran

* First tanker docks at Libya's Es Sider terminal since oil port fighting - official

* Push for trade with Turkey risks UK's human rights reputation - lawmakers

* U.S.'s Tillerson to visit Turkey as Raqqa operation heats up

* Link seen between Russia and Libyan commander Haftar -U.S. general

* Russia, Turkey, Iran must hold talks to stop Syria violence - UN

* U.S. charges Lebanese businessman with sanctions busting

* U.S. sanctions 30 firms, individuals for aiding Iran, N. Korea arms programs

* INTERVIEW-Pakistan's airline calls for government help in Gulf price war

* Islamic finance aims for easier sukuk investment with proposed new standards

* Israel ignores U.N. demand for end to settlement building -U.N.

* Pro-Houthi court sentences Yemen president to death for treason

* Decline of ancient trade route deepens Yemeni food crisis

EGYPT

* Four Egyptian soldiers killed by explosion in Sinai

* Mubarak, Egypt's toppled Pharaoh, is free after final charges dropped

* Egyptian court suspends jail sentence against journalists

* Egypt says resumes Brazilian meat imports

* Creditors of Brazil's Oi balk at revised debt restructuring plan

* Explosion in Cairo suburb kills one, injures three - security sources

* Egypt doubles ticket price on Cairo metro, angering commuters

* A dozen Egyptian security personnel killed in Sinai fighting

* Average yields fall on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia faces $6 bln U.S. lawsuit by Sept. 11 insurers

* Saudi bourse to start new settlement period, short-selling on April 23

* RPT-COLUMN-Saudi Arabia tries to drain oil stocks while protecting customer relationships: Kemp

* Saudi in 'serious discussions' with NYSE for Aramco IPO listing -foreign min

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi exports to U.S. to fall by 300,000 bpd in March - official

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Citi's Saudi comeback hangs on friendly oil prices

* BRIEF-DHL says to deliver 47 Bombardier train sets to Saudi Arabia for Riyadh's new metro line

* Saudi Aramco picks Samba Capital as local IPO adviser - sources

* Saudi Aramco chooses hybrid sukuk structure for first debt issue

* Saudi shipments to China up 5 pct in Feb vs Jan, remains top oil supplier

* Saudi Arabia sees crude supply stable around 10 mln bpd - sources

* Saudi pledges stable oil supply as market confused by data

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port

* MEDIA-Emaar Malls bid for Dubai's Souq.com to challenge Amazon- Bloomberg

* Dubai airport chief says electronics ban will have minimal impact on passenger numbers

* Free WiFi and meditation as airlines grapple with laptop ban

* UAE says surprised by U.S. laptop ban but will cooperate

* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital seeking to invest in Saudi Arabia -chairman

* Dubai Duty Free expects $2 mln sales hit from electronics ban

* 1MDB-hit Swiss bank Falcon posts $130 mln loss for 2016

QATAR

* MEDIA-Barclays Qatar investigation said to be re-opened by U.K. FCA - Bloomberg

* MEDIA-Qatar to move $100 bln portfolio to finance ministry- Bloomberg

OMAN

* Oman says it could cut crude exports by 15 pct from June for Sohar refinery -sources

BAHRAIN

* Young Bahraini dies after being shot outside Shi'ite leader's house - activists

* Bahrain sentences three to death for "terrorism", bomb attacks

* Former AFP photographer released in Bahrain, agency says (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)