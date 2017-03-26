BRIEF-Tesco says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"
* CEO says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares, dollar pare losses after healthcare bill pulled
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses recover, Egypt rebounds as foreign funds buy
* Oil rises in late trade, still down on the week as glut weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises for 2nd week as dollar hampered by healthcare vote
* Middle East Crude-Steady; May trade tails off
* U.S. confirms air strike in Mosul district where dozens were killed
* Iraqi oil minister: market is decisive factor in possible cut extension
* Saudi Arabia says London attacker not on security radar there
* Syrian army pushing back insurgent offensive, military source says
* Third plane bought under sanctions deal arrives in Iran
* First tanker docks at Libya's Es Sider terminal since oil port fighting - official
* Push for trade with Turkey risks UK's human rights reputation - lawmakers
* U.S.'s Tillerson to visit Turkey as Raqqa operation heats up
* Link seen between Russia and Libyan commander Haftar -U.S. general
* Russia, Turkey, Iran must hold talks to stop Syria violence - UN
* U.S. charges Lebanese businessman with sanctions busting
* U.S. sanctions 30 firms, individuals for aiding Iran, N. Korea arms programs
* INTERVIEW-Pakistan's airline calls for government help in Gulf price war
* Islamic finance aims for easier sukuk investment with proposed new standards
* Israel ignores U.N. demand for end to settlement building -U.N.
* Pro-Houthi court sentences Yemen president to death for treason
* Decline of ancient trade route deepens Yemeni food crisis
EGYPT
* Four Egyptian soldiers killed by explosion in Sinai
* Mubarak, Egypt's toppled Pharaoh, is free after final charges dropped
* Egyptian court suspends jail sentence against journalists
* Egypt says resumes Brazilian meat imports
* Creditors of Brazil's Oi balk at revised debt restructuring plan
* Explosion in Cairo suburb kills one, injures three - security sources
* Egypt doubles ticket price on Cairo metro, angering commuters
* A dozen Egyptian security personnel killed in Sinai fighting
* Average yields fall on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia faces $6 bln U.S. lawsuit by Sept. 11 insurers
* Saudi bourse to start new settlement period, short-selling on April 23
* RPT-COLUMN-Saudi Arabia tries to drain oil stocks while protecting customer relationships: Kemp
* Saudi in 'serious discussions' with NYSE for Aramco IPO listing -foreign min
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi exports to U.S. to fall by 300,000 bpd in March - official
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Citi's Saudi comeback hangs on friendly oil prices
* BRIEF-DHL says to deliver 47 Bombardier train sets to Saudi Arabia for Riyadh's new metro line
* Saudi Aramco picks Samba Capital as local IPO adviser - sources
* Saudi Aramco chooses hybrid sukuk structure for first debt issue
* Saudi shipments to China up 5 pct in Feb vs Jan, remains top oil supplier
* Saudi Arabia sees crude supply stable around 10 mln bpd - sources
* Saudi pledges stable oil supply as market confused by data
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
* MEDIA-Emaar Malls bid for Dubai's Souq.com to challenge Amazon- Bloomberg
* Dubai airport chief says electronics ban will have minimal impact on passenger numbers
* Free WiFi and meditation as airlines grapple with laptop ban
* UAE says surprised by U.S. laptop ban but will cooperate
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital seeking to invest in Saudi Arabia -chairman
* Dubai Duty Free expects $2 mln sales hit from electronics ban
* 1MDB-hit Swiss bank Falcon posts $130 mln loss for 2016
QATAR
* MEDIA-Barclays Qatar investigation said to be re-opened by U.K. FCA - Bloomberg
* MEDIA-Qatar to move $100 bln portfolio to finance ministry- Bloomberg
OMAN
* Oman says it could cut crude exports by 15 pct from June for Sohar refinery -sources
BAHRAIN
* Young Bahraini dies after being shot outside Shi'ite leader's house - activists
* Bahrain sentences three to death for "terrorism", bomb attacks
* Former AFP photographer released in Bahrain, agency says (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
* CEO says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"
LONDON, June 16 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, reported its strongest quarterly sales performance for its home market in seven years on Friday as it navigated an increasingly inflationary trading environment.
* Access pts study demonstrates efficacy of ekos ® therapy for post-thrombotic syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)