* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities take a spill on Trump healthcare setback; bonds shine
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed as Saudi fails to keep reform-related gains
* Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
* OPEC, non-OPEC to look at extending oil-output cut by six months
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-mth peak as dollar slides on Trump healthcare failure
* U.S.-backed forces capture IS-held airport near Euphrates dam
* Iraqi military says 61 bodies pulled from collapsed Mosul site
* INTERVIEW-Syrian opposition "fed up with terrorists", seeks help against Assad
* Thousands of Yemenis rally in Sanaa on war's second anniversary
* Libya's National Oil Corp warns of new attempt at independent oil sales
* Gulf Arab states push for UK free trade deal after Brexit -officials
* Pence revives talk of U.S. moving Tel Aviv embassy to Jerusalem
* Oman agrees to deepen ties with Iran central bank
* Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights abuses and Israel ties
EGYPT
* Egypt targets 2017-18 budget deficit of about 9.5 pct
* Egypt's GASC to continue purchasing imported wheat during local season
* BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
* Average yields fall on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
* Egypt attracts $3.1 bln foreign investment in domestic debt since flotation - deputy finmin
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia temporarily bans poultry imports from Tennessee over bird flu
* MEDIA-Goldman in talks for Saudi Arabian equities license -Bloomberg
* Saudi government won't issue domestic bonds in March for sixth month -Maaal
* Brazil's BRF says it continues some meat exports to Saudi Arabia
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain breaks Iran-linked "terrorist" cell behind bus attack -report (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
