DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities take a spill on Trump healthcare setback; bonds shine

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed as Saudi fails to keep reform-related gains

* Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension

* OPEC, non-OPEC to look at extending oil-output cut by six months

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-mth peak as dollar slides on Trump healthcare failure

* U.S.-backed forces capture IS-held airport near Euphrates dam

* Iraqi military says 61 bodies pulled from collapsed Mosul site

* INTERVIEW-Syrian opposition "fed up with terrorists", seeks help against Assad

* Thousands of Yemenis rally in Sanaa on war's second anniversary

* Libya's National Oil Corp warns of new attempt at independent oil sales

* Gulf Arab states push for UK free trade deal after Brexit -officials

* Pence revives talk of U.S. moving Tel Aviv embassy to Jerusalem

* Oman agrees to deepen ties with Iran central bank

* Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights abuses and Israel ties

EGYPT

* Egypt targets 2017-18 budget deficit of about 9.5 pct

* Egypt's GASC to continue purchasing imported wheat during local season

* BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession

* Average yields fall on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills

* Egypt attracts $3.1 bln foreign investment in domestic debt since flotation - deputy finmin

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia temporarily bans poultry imports from Tennessee over bird flu

* MEDIA-Goldman in talks for Saudi Arabian equities license -Bloomberg

* Saudi government won't issue domestic bonds in March for sixth month -Maaal

* Brazil's BRF says it continues some meat exports to Saudi Arabia

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain breaks Iran-linked "terrorist" cell behind bus attack -report (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)