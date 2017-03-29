DUBAI, March 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up with dollar, sterling suffers on Brexit day

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets edge up, Emaar Malls jumps as Amazon seals Souq.com deal

* Oil rises on Libyan supply disruptions, likely OPEC output cut extension

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on solid U.S. data, firmer dollar

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip; ESPO falls to fresh low since Sept 2015

* Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com

* Arab leaders seek common ground at summit on Palestinian state

* U.S. charges Turkish banker in Iran sanctions probe

* Russia and Iran say will continue efforts to curb oil output

* Germany's SMS signs deal to boost Iran steel firm output - executive

* Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey

EGYPT

* Egyptian president to meet Trump at White House on April 3

* Spending in proposed 2017-18 Egyptian budget at $65.9 bln -PM

* Telecom Egypt appoints Ahmed El Beheiry as new CEO

* Egypt sees value-added tax revenue up by 8 billion pounds in 2017-2018

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bank lending growth slows to a crawl in February

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in February

* Fidelity launches real estate investment vehicle for Saudi's NCB Capital

* Saudi sovereign fund expands footprint with Jordan investment firm

* Citi applies for capital markets licence in Saudi Arabia-sources

* TABLE-Saudi January non-oil exports rise, imports shrink 11.6 pct

* Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi fund loses crisis-related arbitration against Citigroup

* ADNOC seeks gasoline in second tender after Jan fire - Trade

* Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 8.8 pct in February

QATAR

* Santander Brasil slumps as Qatar fund seeks partial exit

* UK and Qatar set up joint committee to pave way for post-Brexit trade deal -May

* Qatar's Ezdan sets initial price guidance for five-year dollar sukuk

* Qatar sees Brexit as chance to supply UK more gas - minister

KUWAIT

* Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange

* Petrofac wins $1.3 bln contract in Kuwait (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)