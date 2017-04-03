DUBAI, April 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks start Q2 on firm note, US policy in focus as Trump-Xi talks loom

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf starts Q2 on weak note, newly merged Abu Dhabi bank outperforms

* Oil prices fall as US rig count stokes oversupply worries

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, buoyed by tepid U.S. econ data

* Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner visits Iraq -U.S. official

* Egypt court overturns block on islands transfer to Saudi Arabia

* Iraq has pledged to fully comply with oil cut deal, OPEC chief says

* Four-day baby rescued in the Mediterranean by humanitarian ship

* Britain expresses regret over "disturbance" during Saudi aide's London visit

* Jordan's economy grew 2 pct in fourth quarter, 2016

* Iranian-American detained in Iran released on bail

* INTERVIEW-U.N. calls on Gulf countries to do more to help Syrian refugees

* U.S.-backed forces repel Islamic State attack near Syrian dam

EGYPT

* Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump

* Average yield on Egyptian three-month treasury bill rises, yield on nine-month bill stable

* Egypt's foreign debt jumps 40 pct to $67 billion - central bank

* Leader in Egyptian Islamic State affiliate killed in air raid

* BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises

* Foreign currency inflows into Egyptian banks at $17 bln since pound float

* Egypt sees March foreign reserves at over $28.5 bln, highest since 2011 - MENA

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Saudi Marketing Co signs credit facility agreement with National Bank of Kuwait

* Saudi's Samba Financial Group says technical glitch fixed after disruption

* BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development to launch Islamic sukuk program

* Reuters Insider - One-humped beauties take the stage in Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BUZZ-Saudi Aramco signs MOUs with UAE's Adnoc, Masdar

* Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut trade

* Fire engulfs Dubai tower in city's Downtown district

* UAE'S ADNOC cut March crude prices on lower Asia demand

* Dubai crude March average at $51.201/bbl, lowest in 4 months

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln

* UK and Qatar set up joint committee to pave way for post-Brexit trade deal -May

* Merger of three Qatari banks to take six months - exec

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait issues $500 mln bond under $1.5 bln mid-term euro bond plan

OMAN

* HSBC Bank Oman says EGM approves FY cash dividend of 5 baizas/share

* BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications says AGM approves FY cash dividend of 70 baizas/share (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)