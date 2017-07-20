MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 20

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 9-1/2-year high, markets await BOJ, ECB meetings

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Qatar in otherwise quiet region

* Oil stable after large fall in U.S. fuel stocks, but markets remain bloated

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of central bank meetings

* U.S. should move bases away if it pursues sanctions -Iran guards

* Turkish official urges Saudi Arabia to drop demands against Qatar

* Trump ends CIA arms support for anti-Assad Syria rebels -U.S. officials

* U.N. says world needs to know about Yemen, journalists need access

* Turkey PM tweaks cabinet, keeps economic team largely in place

* Indian govt refiners to buy less Iran oil in 2017/18- oil minister

* Libya aiming for oil output of 1.25 mln bpd this year -NOC

* Iraq says bought 3.1 mln tonnes of local wheat so far in 2017 season

Egypt

* Mercosur-Egypt trade deal to go into force in a month -Argentina

* Egypt's Sisi appoints new head for judicial body that defied him

* Egypt agricultural exports up 12.1 pct in first half 2017

* Yields fall on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills; foreign demand high

* Some former Sisi allies turn critics as Egypt election nears

Saudi Arabia

* Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup

* After Saudi skirt woman's brief arrest, many lament double standard

* Saudi national carrier says laptop ban on U.S. flights ended

* Saudi Aramco considers Zuluf oilfield expansion

* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q2 net profit down 26 pct on bad debt charges

* Saudi's Sipchem in CO2 supply agreement with Sasref

* Saudi Electricity says Q2 profit slightly lower

United Arab Emirates

* Fitch Affirms Abu Dhabi's Mudabala and IPIC at 'AA', Outlooks Stable

* Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, is open to new investors -CEO

* UAE's Topaz Marine gives initial price guidance for $375 mln bond -lead

* Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 profit up almost 14 pct as financing jumps

* Dubai's Emirates NBD Q2 profit rises 6 pct, meets forecasts

Qatar

* Qatar seeks to open new LNG markets with floating terminals

* Qatar LNG company postpones layoffs amid diplomatic crisis

* Qatar's $300 billion conundrum: how liquid are its reserves?

* Bad loans drag down Commercial Bank of Qatar's Q2 profit

Oman

* Oman Oil to close $1 billion PXF loan imminently - source (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)