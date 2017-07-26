MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 26

3 Min Read
DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar steady as investors await Fed clues
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Corporate earnings weigh on Saudi, most of region steady
* Oil prices firm on optimism over declining stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors wait for Fed statement
* Middle East Crude-Oman slips as Sept trade winds down
* Trump warns 'emboldened' Iran to comply with nuclear deal
* U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
* Trump pledges U.S. aid to help Lebanon against Islamic State
* U.S. Navy ship fires warning shots near Iranian vessel
* Libya's PM, eastern commander commit to ceasefire, election
* Russia's Putin, Iraqi VP discuss tanks supply deal
* EU to Turkey: respect for rights "imperative" to join bloc
* Iran-linked cyber spies use simple yet effective hacks -report
* Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9Mobile, appoints advisers ahead of sale -central bank
* Turkish exports to exceed $155 bln in 2017, aim for $170 bln in 2018 - minister
* Turkey's Erdogan says Gulf trip 'productive', will continue efforts
* U.S. judge halts deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals
* Egypt's GASC buys 420,000 tonnes of wheat in tender
* Saudi bank SABB says Q2 net profit falls 1.9 pct on bad debt charges
* Saudi Arabia aligns domestic, foreign yield curves with 17 bln riyal sukuk sale
* Saudi Arabia hires Goldman for Riyadh airport stake sale-sources
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)
* Abu Dhabi Ports CEO says no immediate plans for a listing
* UAE says Sept crude exports cut to implement OPEC deal
* UAE's ADNOC cuts Sept crude allocation by 10 pct for most customers
* Dubai Crude for October to be priced at $0.05/bbl above Oman
* UAE telco du ends earnings slump with flat second quarter
* DP World Q2 gross container volumes up 10.4 pct like-for-like
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatari Investors Group H1 profit falls
* Arab states add groups, people to terror lists in Qatar row
* Vodafone Qatar says network fully restored after outage
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Kuwait says premature to talk about deeper cuts-report
* Kuwait seeks energy venture with traders from Glencore to Vitol - Bloomberg
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Moody's withdraws ratings of Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)