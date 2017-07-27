MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 27

3 Min Read
DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hit 2007 top, dollar skids on Fed inflation tweak
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region mixed in narrow trade, no big boost from oil rebound
* Oil prices ease, but near 8-week highs on lower U.S stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 6-week highs after Fed statement
* Middle East Crude-UAE buys first U.S. condensate to replace Qatar supplies
* U.S. lawmakers reach deal for Senate Russia sanctions vote
* Iran's two top opposition leaders in poor health, one in hospital
* Group of nations urge UN Security Council to act to ensure access for Syrian aid
* Rouhani says Iran will respond to any new U.S. sanctions
* U.S. pledges extra $140 mln to Lebanon for Syrian refugees
* Algeria buys up to 500,000 T milling wheat in tender
* U.S. officials discussing withholding some aid to Egypt over NGO law
* Egypt sets up national council to fight terrorism
* Egypt wheat reserves enough for 6 months after buying spree
* U.N. report accuses Saudi coalition of deadly migrant boat attack off Yemen
* Saudi Telecom Co Q2 profit up 8 pct, in line with forecasts
* Saudi Aramco to complete phase 1 of expanded gas pipeline by year end
* Fitch says improving liquidity in UAE banking sector should benefit profitability metrics
* UAE's First Abu Dhabi Bank posts Q2 net profit of 2.56 bln dirhams
* UAE banks profit to grow about 5 pct in H2 -official
* Etisalat's Q2 net profit up 6 pct, subscriber base up 2 pct
* Dubai developer Nakheel reports 22 pct decline in Q2 net profit
* Dubai airport handles 6 mln passengers in June
* UAE energy minister says optimistic about supply cut compliance
* Moody's: Profitability for Emirates NBD will remain resilient despite loss of market lead
* Qatar's Ooredoo second-quarter profit falls 12 pct
* Qatar turns down new LNG deals with Egypt - traders
* Qatar says new terror list is "disappointing surprise"
* Qatar could adopt more independent monetary policy if needed -central banker
* AFC allows 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar to play in qualifiers
* TABLE-Kuwait June inflation 1.4 percent; index base changed
* Bahrain sends request for proposals for U.S. dollar bond, sukuk issues -sources
* Oman taking consultant bids for $2.86 bln waste project-Oman Observer
Compiled by Dubai Newsroom