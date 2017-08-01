MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 1

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise as investors look to burst of data for proof of 'goldilocks'

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi dips on weak Q2 while blue chips support Dubai

* US oil prices open above $50 for first time since May, but headwinds persist

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 7-week highs as dollar stumbles

* OPEC oil output jumps to 2017 high on further Libya recovery

* Yemen govt will not let Houthis keep Hodeidah

* Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Iraqi embassy in Kabul

* INTERVIEW-Iraqi general sees easy victory over exhausted IS fighters in Tal Afar

* Iraqi Shi'ite leader Sadr makes rare visit to Saudi Arabia

* Man publicly executed in Yemen for murder, rape of child

* Iranian pilgrims return to haj in Saudi Arabia after boycott last year

* TABLE-Mideast funds more positive on equities, Qatar balanced

* Four Arab countries say they are ready for Qatar dialogue with conditions

Egypt

* Egypt's M2 money supply up 39.42 pct at end of June- central bank

* Average yields fall on Egypt's 5- and 10-year T-bonds

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Aramco sets August propane price at $420/tonne

* Saudi's CMA issues license to Moody's Investors Service Middle East Ltd to operate in KSA

* Saudi's Ma'aden says unit signs 2.1 bln riyals financing agreement with SIDF

* Saudi's Ma'aden Q2 profit rises

* Saudi's Sahara Petrochemical Q2 profit falls

* Saudi's Aseer Trading Tourism and Manufacturing Q2 profit falls

* Saudi's Takween Advanced Industries posts Q2 loss

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise September light crude prices to Asia

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)

United Arab Emirates

* Dubai crude July average at $47.569/bbl, highest in 2 months - Reuters

* Chinese firms to invest $300 mln in Abu Dhabi

* Dana axes offer to swap $700 mln bond in pivotal Islamic finance case

* Dubai's Aramex Q2 net profit down 23 pct

* Ajman Bank to acquire 91 warehouses located in DIP II

* UAE's Shuaa Capital acquires stake in Amwal International Investment

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 24

* Dubai Investments Q2 profit falls

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

Qatar

* Qatar Airways expected to access contingency routes in August -source

* Qatar launches wide-ranging WTO complaint against trade boycott

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

Kuwait

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

* Kuwait's Ream H1 profit rises

* Kuwait's United Real Estate Company H1 profit falls

* Kuwait's Unicap Investment and Finance H1 profit rises

* Kuwait's Sokouk Holding H1 loss narrows

* Kuwait Portland Cement H1 profit falls

Bahrain

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

* Bahrain's Investcorp says appoints ex-Pimco CEO Mohamed El Erian

* Bahrain Family Leisure Q2 profit falls

* Bahrain's BMMI H1 profit falls

* Bahrain's Inovest Q2 profit rises

Oman

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates

* Raysut Cement sells entire stake in Oman Portuguese Cement Products (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)