DUBAI Dec 12 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Brent steady above $108 on China imports, EU deal

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on EU progress, euro falls on caution

* IEA economist cheers Saudi oil output rise

* S&P reviewing ratings of 50 MENA banks on new criteria

* Iran says EU "definitely" will not impose oil sanctions

* Arab Monetary Fund says unlikely to offer aid to Europe

EGYPT

* PM tells Egyptians austerity needed to help economy

* Egypt army affirms parliament role over constitution

* Egypt core inflation 7.04 pct in November-cenbank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi aviation authority sets sukuk for Jeddah airport

UAE

* Dubai's Aramex acquires South Africa's Berco Express

* Dubai's Drake and Scull wins 130 mln riyals Saudi contract

* Eshraq Properties suffers loss due to conversion delay (www.gulfnews.com)

* Abu Dhabi to invest 7 billion dirhams in the healthcare sector in 2012 (www.emaratalyoum.com)

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain pushes bank mergers to boost capital-c.bank

* Albaraka Turk hopes to raise $200m in sukuk-CEO

OMAN

* Oman stress-tests banks to limit euro crisis impact

QATAR

* Qatar's Tasweeq to cease term gasoil exports from next year - sources

* Qatar's Tasweeq to cease term gasoil exports from next year - sources

* QIIB leads plan for Morocco Islamic bank, insurance firm (www.gulf-times.com)