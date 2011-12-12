UPDATE 4-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
(Adds UAE and Qatar press)
DUBAI Dec 12 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Brent steady above $108 on China imports, EU deal
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on EU progress, euro falls on caution
* IEA economist cheers Saudi oil output rise
* S&P reviewing ratings of 50 MENA banks on new criteria
* Iran says EU "definitely" will not impose oil sanctions
* Arab Monetary Fund says unlikely to offer aid to Europe
EGYPT
* PM tells Egyptians austerity needed to help economy
* Egypt army affirms parliament role over constitution
* Egypt core inflation 7.04 pct in November-cenbank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi aviation authority sets sukuk for Jeddah airport
UAE
* Dubai's Aramex acquires South Africa's Berco Express
* Dubai's Drake and Scull wins 130 mln riyals Saudi contract
* Eshraq Properties suffers loss due to conversion delay (www.gulfnews.com)
* Abu Dhabi to invest 7 billion dirhams in the healthcare sector in 2012 (www.emaratalyoum.com)
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain pushes bank mergers to boost capital-c.bank
* Albaraka Turk hopes to raise $200m in sukuk-CEO
OMAN
* Oman stress-tests banks to limit euro crisis impact
QATAR
* Qatar's Tasweeq to cease term gasoil exports from next year - sources
* QIIB leads plan for Morocco Islamic bank, insurance firm (www.gulf-times.com) (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)
