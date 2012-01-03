BRIEF-Systematix Corporate Services appoints Prakash Mundhra as CFO
DUBAI Jan 3 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Arab League says Syria monitors are helping
* Iran test-fires missiles in Gulf exercise
* Brent crude up above $108 on China, Iran
* Asian shares rise; Oil spikes on Iran tension
* Egypt up on 2012 optimism; Gulf mixed
EGYPT
* Egypt to offer 1 bln EGP in reopened 7-year bonds
* Egypt c.bank cancels auctions of 3-, 5-year bonds
* Prosecutors to take stage Tuesday in Mubarak trial
UAE
* UAE hikes pensions of govt employees -WAM
* UAE bank profits up 11.3 pct in first ten months of 2011, c.bank gov tells WAM (www.thenational.ae)
* Bahrain's Taib Securities to close UAE operations on poor trading volumes (www.thenational.ae)
* Dubai land and property sales up 20 pct in 2011 - Dubai Land Dept (www.gulfnews.com)
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Nov inflation slows to 16-mth low, seen stable
SAUDI ARABIA
* Banque Saudi Fransi to increase capital 25 pct through bonus shares
* Saudi Arabia seeks arrest of 23 Shi'ites for unrest
* Lower gas subsidies would threaten Saudi petchem profits - NCB Capital (www.thenational.ae)
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says to review some verdicts over unrest
OMAN
Budget deficit of 1.2 billion Omani rials ($3.12 billion) seen in 2012 - financial affairs minister (www.khaleejtimes.com) ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)
