(Adds UAE press items)

DUBAI, March 27 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asian stocks rebound as Bernanke soothes investors

* Brent crude stays above $125 on Fed comments, Iran

* Syria replies to Annan; Homs shelled again

* UK in talks to sell part of RBS stake to Abu Dhabi -BBC

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Brazil's EBX group sells $2 bln stake to Mubadala

* UAE mulls uniform corporate tax rate, not for 2 years

* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim inks terms for $500 mln Egypt mall loan

* DP World to repay $3 bln October loan early with cash

* Pricing issues delay UAE telcos network sharing

* Aramex proposes debt sale for new growth, dividends (www.gulfnews.com)

* Nasdaq Dubai chief urges market revamp (www.thenational.ae)

KUWAIT

* Kuwait plans airport tender worth up to $2.9 bln

EGYPT

* EFG Hermes and QInvest may merge units

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's NCB Capital to launch four funds in H2/12

OMAN

* Islamic banking to boost loan growth in Oman-NBK Capital (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)