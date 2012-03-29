DUBAI, March 29 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Regulator holds key to unshackling RBS from state
* U.S. crude ends lower on inventory rise, reserves talk
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on U.S., China growth worries
* Gold retreats from 2-week high after US orders data
* Iran says expects nuclear talks on April 13
* Italy seize 1.1 bln euros of Gaddafi family assets
* Syria says will reject any Arab League summit
initiative
* Arab ministers push Annan's Syria plan
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Islamic Bank says redeems $750 mln sukuk
* Qatar-led group agrees takeover of Dubai's Damas
* Dubai's Drydocks expects debt agreement by April
* ADIA Strengthens equities team with Latin America head
* Emirates NBD appoints new CEO for Dubai Bank
QATAR
* Qatari developer Diar eyes emerging market
investments
* Qatar real GDP up 14 pct in real terms in 2011
EGYPT
* Egypt to offer 4 bln Eg pounds in bonds
* Egypt's constitution assembly elects head, another member
withdraws
* Egypt rulers lift block on Ayman Nour election bid
ALGERIA
* Algeria to pay $6.5 bln for Vimpelcom's Djezzy-source
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding gets approval for $1 bln bond plan
* Saudi Electric prices $1.75 bln Islamic bond
* Gunmen kidnap Saudi diplomat in Yemen
* Saudi lender SABB sells $400 mln sukuk in private
placement
(Compiled by Gulf bureaux)