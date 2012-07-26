DUBAI, July 26 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound on hopes for U.S. stimulus, new euro action

* Brent hovers at $104 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf Arab markets trend down, Oman at fresh 3-yr low

* Syrian ambassadors to Emirates, Cyprus defect

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Qantas in Emirates tie-up talks, shares soar

* INTERVIEW-Etisalat may increase stake in Saudi Mobily

* Etisalat Q2 profit up 17 pct; to focus on high growth mkts

* British hunger striker jailed in UAE released

* Aramex Q2 profit rises 14 pct, Egypt weighs

* DEWA says no plans for bond despite lower costs

QATAR

* S&P affirms Qatar's sovereign credit ratings

EGYPT

* MIDEAST MONEY-Egypt relies on c.bank to finance growing deficit

* Makeup of new Egyptian gov't seen complete next week

* Egypt watchdog suspends QInvest-EFG deal-news agency

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 3.6 pct in 2011-12 EG-RTRS-LEN] (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)