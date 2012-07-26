DUBAI, July 26 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound on hopes for U.S. stimulus,
new euro action
* Brent hovers at $104 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf Arab markets trend down, Oman at fresh
3-yr low
* Syrian ambassadors to Emirates, Cyprus defect
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Qantas in Emirates tie-up talks, shares soar
* INTERVIEW-Etisalat may increase stake in Saudi Mobily
* Etisalat Q2 profit up 17 pct; to focus on high growth mkts
* British hunger striker jailed in UAE released
* Aramex Q2 profit rises 14 pct, Egypt weighs
* DEWA says no plans for bond despite lower costs
QATAR
* S&P affirms Qatar's sovereign credit ratings
EGYPT
* MIDEAST MONEY-Egypt relies on c.bank to finance growing
deficit
* Makeup of new Egyptian gov't seen complete next week
* Egypt watchdog suspends QInvest-EFG deal-news agency
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 3.6 pct in 2011-12
EG-RTRS-LEN]
(Compiled by Gulf bureaux)