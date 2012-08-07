PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, Aug 7 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady on sustained policy hopes, eyes on RBA
* Brent steady above $109 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tension
* Syrian prime minister defects, fighting goes on
* Iran rial sinks 5 pct vs dlr as devaluation expected
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends lower as investors book gains; Qatar up
* Yemen's Aden refinery resumes output - official
* Standard Chartered may lose NY license over Iran ties
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi increases September oil prices from Sidi Kerir
EGYPT
* Egypt vows crackdown on "infidels" after border massacre
* Egypt to offer bonds worth 5 bln EGP
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NBAD prices $750 mln 7-yr bond, draws heavy demand
* UAE c.bank foreign assets rise to $51 bln in June
* UAE's ADNOC raises July Murban price to $101.75/bbl
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain Q2 net profit inches up 1 pct
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Muscat $251 mln rights issue 128 pct covered (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)
LONDON, Feb 8 One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.