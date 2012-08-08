DUBAI, Aug 8 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Shares hit 3-mth high on debt, QE policy hopes

* Brent slips, but stays above $111 on supply woes; stimulus eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Political turmoil drags Kuwait to 7-mnth low

* Assad gets Iran backing as forces squeeze Aleppo rebels

* Standard Chartered questions New York action

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia is spending more than it should - IMF

* Saudi Fin Min: no reason to change 2012 growth f'cast-TV

EGYPT

* Egypt launches air strikes on suspected militants in Sinai-state media

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Iranians among top buyers in world's tallest tower

* Air Arabia Q2 net profit up 31 pct, shares rise

QATAR

* State fund Qatar Holding looks to raise stake in Qatar Insurance

KUWAIT

* Kuwait fails again to swear in new cabinet (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)