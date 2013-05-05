DUBAI May 5 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar, stocks rally on strong U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks rise after promise of flood compensation

* Brent tops $104 on prospects for strong US demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat after U.S. jobs data, up slightly for week

* Israel bombs Hezbollah-bound missiles in Syria - official

EGYPT

* Egyptian billionaire Sawiris returns home to warm welcome

* Tear gas fired as Egyptian Islamists target security HQ

* Court jails supporters of black-clad Egypt protest group

* Thousands of Egypt's Islamists protest against state security

* Egypt's main IMF negotiator, in change, stays in post

* Egyptian T-bill yields rise at auction, snap three-week decline

* Central bank accepts bids worth $38.4 mln at forex sale

* Ezz Steel 2012 net profit falls sharply

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Arabtec Q1 net profit drops 25.7 pct

* Dubai aims to treble tourism income by 2020

QATAR

* Qatar extends buying spree to India with $1.3 bln Bharti deal

* Qatari investor close to taking stake in SolarWorld -CEO

* Ooredoo unit Asiacell annual profit rises 31 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Real Estate: SICO Investment Bank raises to reduce

* Kingdom Holding signs $311 mln refinancing deal for Savoy

KUWAIT

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti crown prince had back surgery in Germany- KUNA