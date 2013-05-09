UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI May 9 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as upbeat global data, Wall St buoy mood
* Oil ends mixed, Brent/WTI at narrowest in 2-plus years
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Arabtec jumps on rights issue talk; most mkts up
* Tunisia stock market stirs, points to stronger economy
* Sudan grants Iranian firm gold exploration licence-media
* Gold slips after 1 pct gain; ETFs at 4-year low
* U.S., Russia seek new Syria peace talks; rebels sceptical
* Influential Muslim cleric visits Hamas-ruled Gaza
* US senators seek to block Iran from billion-dollar reserves
* Hague court probing Libyan war crimes despite fight over trials
* Flows stop on Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline -Turkish official
* Turkey aims to build home-grown nuclear industry, expertise
* Morocco expects to get $1 bln/yr in loans from AfDB in 2013-16
* Hamas looks to root out Israel's spy networks
* Iraq to rebuild rail system as reconstruction gathers pace
* Sanctions help to stoke Iran property boom but bubble feared
EGYPT
* Egypt's president signs Islamic bond bill into law
* Egypt NGO law could betray revolt's ideals -UN rights chief
* Egypt's foreign reserves jump on Libyan funds, but still low
* Egypt's new planning minister targets 2013/14 growth of 4.1 pct
* Egypt's central bank accepts bids worth $38.8 mln at forex sale
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi financial zone to challenge Dubai
* Dubai Group aims to close $10 bln debt deal by June 6 -sources
* Dubai may get creative to finance looming debt hump
* FACTBOX-Major Dubai debt obligations in 2014-16
* UAE says three citizens held over Tanzania bombing
* UAE central bank shuts two money exchange firms for violations
* UAE's TAQA Q1 net profit tumbles 80 pct
QATAR
* Qatar Petroleum plans big IPOs for units in long term
* Qatar tendering to buy 6,000 tonnes feed barley
SAUDI ARABIA
* WHO experts to visit Saudi hospital where coronavirus spread
* Saudi dairy firm Almarai eyes $500 mln sukuk sale - CFO
* Turkey's Gozde to sell stake in lender Turkiye Finans
KUWAIT
* Kuwait making tentative steps to connect with youth
* Kuwait's Zain blames profit drop on Sudan, Saudi ops
* Asia Naphtha-Kuwait May sales premium down nearly 23 pct
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain Q1 profit nearly doubles on derivatives gains (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
