UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI May 12 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen hits 4-1/2-year low vs dollar, gold tumbles
* Oil pares losses on weakening dollar, refinery boost
* MIDEAST-STOCKS-Saudi stocks post biggest gains in four weeks
* Car bombs kill 43 in Turkey near Syrian border
* Rafsanjani's last-minute entry transforms Iranian race
* Palestinian-Syrian group says forming units to fight for the Golan
* Assad and Nasrallah threaten new front line in Golan
EGYPT
* Mubarak says too early to judge Mursi -newspaper
* Mubarak back in court for retrial
* Egypt says thwarts suicide attack on foreign embassy
* General signals Egypt army staying out of politics
* Egyptian prosecutor orders release of detained activist
* Egypt confident on IMF deal, timing of next visit unsure -min
* S&P cuts Egypt's credit rating further, cites absence of fiscal plan
* Egypt central bank leaves key interest rates on hold
* Egypt to auction $1.25 bln dollar-denominated T-bill on Monday
* Egypt says local wheat supplies this season at 996,000 T
* Egypt's 9-month budget deficit hits 10.1 pct of GDP
* Egypt's urban inflation rises, seen increasing further
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi tourism company loss widens amid property weakness
* RAKBANK says no customers lost from cyber fraud
* UAE defendants deny Islamist plot, demand abuse inquiry
* Emirates' 2012 profit surges amid expansion push
* Dubai Group sees $10 bln restructuring in six weeks -executive
QATAR
* Exxon and Qatar plan to ship US natural gas to Britain
SAUDI ARABIA
* Cleaner Saudi Yanbu refinery back online
KUWAIT
* Kuwait sets June crude OSP to Asia at 50 cents/bbl above Oman/Dubai
OMAN
* Omantel Q1 profit dips 2.5 pct as costs outstrip revenue growth
* Oman's central bank sets minimum target for SME lending (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
