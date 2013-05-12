DUBAI May 12 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen hits 4-1/2-year low vs dollar, gold tumbles

* Oil pares losses on weakening dollar, refinery boost

* MIDEAST-STOCKS-Saudi stocks post biggest gains in four weeks

* Car bombs kill 43 in Turkey near Syrian border

* Rafsanjani's last-minute entry transforms Iranian race

* Palestinian-Syrian group says forming units to fight for the Golan

* Assad and Nasrallah threaten new front line in Golan

EGYPT

* Mubarak says too early to judge Mursi -newspaper

* Mubarak back in court for retrial

* Egypt says thwarts suicide attack on foreign embassy

* General signals Egypt army staying out of politics

* Egyptian prosecutor orders release of detained activist

* Egypt confident on IMF deal, timing of next visit unsure -min

* S&P cuts Egypt's credit rating further, cites absence of fiscal plan

* Egypt central bank leaves key interest rates on hold

* Egypt to auction $1.25 bln dollar-denominated T-bill on Monday

* Egypt says local wheat supplies this season at 996,000 T

* Egypt's 9-month budget deficit hits 10.1 pct of GDP

* Egypt's urban inflation rises, seen increasing further

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi tourism company loss widens amid property weakness

* RAKBANK says no customers lost from cyber fraud

* UAE defendants deny Islamist plot, demand abuse inquiry

* Emirates' 2012 profit surges amid expansion push

* Dubai Group sees $10 bln restructuring in six weeks -executive

QATAR

* Exxon and Qatar plan to ship US natural gas to Britain

SAUDI ARABIA

* Cleaner Saudi Yanbu refinery back online

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sets June crude OSP to Asia at 50 cents/bbl above Oman/Dubai

OMAN

* Omantel Q1 profit dips 2.5 pct as costs outstrip revenue growth

* Omantel Q1 profit dips 2.5 pct as costs outstrip revenue growth

* Oman's central bank sets minimum target for SME lending