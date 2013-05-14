UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI May 14 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, retail sales underpins dollar
* Oil falls as China demand slows, U.S. gasoline sales dive
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rises to 27-mth high; most Gulf mkts up
* U.S. objects to Iran chairing U.N. disarmament conference
* Obama pushes for Syria talks but warns of huge challenges
* Three ICRC aid workers kidnapped in Yemen
* Car bomb kills three outside hospital in Libya's Benghazi
* Hundreds of armed groups hold swathes of north Syria -ICRC
* Iran's Ahmadinejad may face charges over election appearance with aide
* Mideast crude tanker rates rally to near 4-month high
* Indian firm in global ATM heist admits system breached
* Turkish fighter jet lost near Syria in probable accident
* Iran expects "progress" in U.N. nuclear talks, West sceptical
* Attack on Iraq's Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline halts flow - sources
* Carlyle buys stake in Jordanian food company Nabil
* Syrian minister blames "murderer" Erdogan for bombings-Russian TV
* Iran to seek a cut in OPEC's output target-report
* Iran election opens up as surprise candidates enter race
EGYPT
* Egypt targets 15 mln tonne wheat production in 2014
* Egyptian assembly approves higher taxes on the wealthy
* Appeals court frees 6 backers of black-clad Egypt protest group
* Egypt c.bank sells $38.5 mln at forex auction
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Tanzania releases UAE, Saudi citizens held over church bombing
* Dubai's CBD sets initial price guidance for debut bond
* Budget carrier Air Arabia's Q1 net profit rises 20 pct
* Chilling out in sizzling Dubai's all-ice cafe
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi c.bank pushes banks to reserve more jobs for locals
* Saudi man arrested in Detroit after statement on pressure cooker
* Saudi stock regulator plans new rules on losses, share prices
* Saudi Arabia to punish men over Christian woman convert-paper
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain telecom group Batelco profit falls 17 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait MPs plan to question ministers, raising pressure on goverment
* Kuwait may sign plane deal in May, Airbus favoured - source
* Severn Trent focus of 5-bln-pound takeover talks -Financial News
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources