INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Nikkei at fresh 5 1/2 yr high as yen slips

* Brent oil prices fall in light trading

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE mkts hit fresh multi-yr highs, no sign of abating

* Gold edges up as dollar eases; snaps 4-day decline

* Turkey's Erdogan to push Obama on Syria after bombings

* Iran defends post as chair of UN disarmament conference

* Turkey joins with Exxon, Iraqi Kurds in oil exploration

* Moody's warns could cut Lebanon's govt rating on Syria effects

* Syria's savagery will thwart reconciliation

* Iraq domestic pipeline on fire after bomb attack

* 'Friends of Syria' nations to meet in Jordan next week

* Turkish Airlines faces strike as union deadline approaches

* Iraq-Turkey pipeline repairs finish in 3 days-officials

* First Kurdish rebels arrive in Iraq under Turkey peace plan

EGYPT

* Christian teacher to be tried in Egypt for insulting Islam

* S&P cuts rating on four Egyptian banks on debt risk

* Egypt's Orascom Telecom says it rejects Altimo's buyout offer

* Telecom Egypt aims for 3 to 4 pct growth in 2013 -CEO

* Egypt developer TMG first-quarter net profit falls 19.8 pct

* Egypt's EFG to raise capital through bonus shares

* Telecom Egypt says first-quarter revenue up 1.4 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai trade jumps in Q1, pace seen holding up

* Commercial Bank of Dubai prices $500 mln debut bond

* Drake & Scull chief says will not sell stake in company

* UAE's Dana profit boosted by MOL share sale

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital Q1 net loss narrows on cost cuts

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia confirms six new cases of deadly SARS-like virus

* Virgin among five bidders for Saudi telecom licences

* Turkey's TAV Insaat wins $400 mln Riyadh airport tender

QATAR

* Qatar's QPI hopes to extend Centrica deal in N. America

* Qatar, allies tighten coordination of arms flows to Syria

* Japan-Taiwan venture to build $1.5 bln Qatar refinery

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain blogger escapes to Britain

KUWAIT

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Wave of liquidity engulfs Severn Trent water

* Kuwait's Investment Dar offers new settlement to creditors

* Severn Trent shares leap on takeover approach