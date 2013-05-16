DUBAI May 16 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mostly higher, Japan posts
solid growth
* Oil gains $1 on U.S. equity rally
* Gold drops for 6th session in longest losing streak in 4
yrs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's OT rises on hopes of better buyout
offer
* UN condemns Assad forces, but unease grows about rebels
* UN nuclear talks with Iran fail to end deadlock
* Turkish central bank seen cutting rates to spur growth,
tame lira
* U.S. to rigorously enforce gold ban on Iran -Treasury
official
* Thousands of Palestinians mark 65 years since displacement
* Oil exports halted again at Libya's Zueitina port
* Iran MPs urge ban on presidential runs by Rafsanjani,
Mashaie
* Turkey's IMF emancipation deserves cautious cheer
* IFSB preps liquidity guidance for Islamic banks, warns of
risks
* Turkish Airlines says flights on time despite strike
EGYPT
* Militants kidnap 7 Egyptian security officers in Sinai
-sources
* President wants Egypt to stop importing wheat within four
years
* Egypt CIB's 1st-qtr net rises 30 pct, interest margin
widens
* Egypt militants planned to hit US and French embassies
-MENA
* Egyptian Finance Ministry man quits over friction with
Islamists
* Egypt judges suspend talks with Mursi over disputed
reforms
* Egypt c.bank sells $38.3 mln at forex auction
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom falls to loss in first quarter
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Egypt says disputes with Dubai's DAMAC are resolved
* U.S. targets two UAE firms for dealing with blacklisted
Iran banks
* Air Berlin says doesn't need more Etihad help to fix
finances
* Dubai inflation remains low in April despite jump in rents
* Dubai's Arqaam Capital eyes South Africa, Saudi expansion
* Abu Dhabi fund names ex-Deutsche Bank exec as
infrastructure head
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Mobily denies asking for help to spy on customers
* Carlyle-backed General Lighting plans Saudi share
sale-sources
QATAR
* Qatar Air wants to be launch customer for 777X -CEO
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain court jails six for insulting king on Twitter
KUWAIT
* Severn Trent rejects $7.2 billion takeover bid
* Kuwait court ruling may threaten economic recovery
* Airbus picked by Kuwait Airways as best bid - minister
* Kuwaiti ministers offer to resign - state news agency
OMAN
* Refinery shutdown forces Oman fuel imports in early 2013
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)