BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
DUBAI May 21 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar index off 3-year high, Asian shares ease
* Oil ends higher on weaker dollar, supplies weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait extends rally; UAE mkts slip off multi-yr highs
* Gulf wealth funds raising private equity investments-study
* Libya's ports reopen after protests, gas complex attacked
* S&P lowers Jordan sovereign credit rating to BB-minus from BB
* Libya raises June price on Es Sider crude oil
* Subsidy reform dispute imperils Morocco's ruling coalition
* Hezbollah in big Syria battle, Obama "concerned"
* Bomb attacks kill more than 70 Shi'ites across Iraq
* Iran electoral watchdog hints at Rafsanjani rejection
EGYPT
* U.S. says concerned with charges against Egyptian journalists
* Egyptian army boosts forces in Sinai after kidnapping
* Egypt cuts size of bond auction after funds decree trims demand
* Egypt sells $38.4 mln at forex auction on Monday
* Turkey to increase $1 bln credit line to Egypt by $250 mln -Deputy PM
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Moody's upgrades First Gulf Bank's standalone bank financial strength rating to C- from D+
* Abu Dhabi's IPIC to use $4 bln pipeline payment to repay debt
* Horse racing-Seven more Al Zarooni horses test positive
* UAE's TAQA says looking at share options after dual listing report
* Gulf Capital to raise $360 mln partly for dividend payout
SAUDI ARABIA
* IMF - inflation a potential risk for strong Saudi economy
* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan may sell $300 mln sukuk this week
* Saudi Aramco seeks bids for power plant
* Saudi investor to delay Sudan farm project over dollar curbs
* Saudi contractor MMG appoints advisor for debt restructuring
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Kharafi group wins $930 mln from Libya - media
QATAR
* Qatar: Arab Spring makes Israeli-Palestinian peace more pressing
* Qatar sets up $1 bln energy infrastructure fund
OMAN
* Kerry visits Oman for arms deal signing, talks on Syria, Mideast
* Raytheon to sign $2.1 bln arms sale to Oman -U.S. officials (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing