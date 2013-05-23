PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 1
DUBAI May 23 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-JGBs dive, dollar index hits 3-yr high on Bernanke comment
* Oil drops on gasoline glut, falls more on Fed minutes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait dips from 4-yr high as rally stalls; mkts mixed
* MIDEAST DEBT-Africa tempts Gulf bond investors
* West may boost Syria rebels if Assad won't talk peace
* World Bank proposes $150 mln loan to help Jordan with refugees
* Glencore, Trafigura deals with Iran may have skirted sanctions -UN
* U.S. Congress moves to tighten sanctions on Iran
* Turkey shuts Syria border crossing after deadly bombs
* Protesters halt oil flows on Libya Zueitina pipeline -sources
* Turkish Airlines rejects union's pay proposal, strike continues
* BP to invest $2.85 bln in Iraq's largest oilfield
* Turkey presents Prophet's sayings for the 21st Century
* Turkcell AGM cancelled due to shareholder dispute
* Israel cbank split on rate cut, Fischer sought 25 bps
* Gas discoveries give Israel new regional clout -minister
* Turkey to decide on new sukuk issue types this week
* Iran's Ahmadinejad to challenge ally's ban from election
EGYPT
* Egypt to boost fuel supply to ease power shortages
* Egyptian firm Maridive signs $150 mln Islamic loan
* Egypt court sentences four men to hang for killing priest
* Egypt keeps currency price steady at special auction
* Egyptian factories, hit by subsidy cuts, highlight Cairo's fiscal dilemma
* Militants release seven Egyptians kidnapped in Sinai
* Egytian developer SODIC's net profit drops 83 pct
* Egypt appoints new head of national oil company
* Egypt's EFG Hermes says Q1 net profit jumps 27 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Carrefour sells stake in Middle East venture for $683 mln
* Dubai contractor Arabtec says workers end strike
* New Issue-ADCB Finance prices $7.5 bln 2023 bond
* Dubai lender ENBD raises $1 bln from Tier 1 bond sale
* Abu Dhabi's ADCB sells $300 mln of subordinated bonds
* Etisalat CEO says yet to hear from Vivendi on Maroc Telecom bid
* Dubai authorities seize shipment of 259 elephant tusks
SAUDI ARABIA
* Islamic Development Bank triples authorised capital
* Oil saving win-win drives Saudi solar power boom
BAHRAIN
* Main Bahrain opposition group temporarily boycotts talks
KUWAIT
* Young faces enliven Kuwait's faded art scene
QATAR
* Sovereign funds and Chinese bank buy into Russia's VTB
* Qatar Petroleum to buy into Total's Congo exploration
OMAN
* MRPL bought Oman oil to replace Iran oil
* Sri Lanka to resume refinery on Friday with Oman light crude
* Airbus wins Oman Air order for three A330 planes
* Kerry hails tentative Raytheon arms sale to Oman
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade