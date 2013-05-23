DUBAI May 23 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-JGBs dive, dollar index hits 3-yr high on Bernanke comment

* Oil drops on gasoline glut, falls more on Fed minutes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait dips from 4-yr high as rally stalls; mkts mixed

* MIDEAST DEBT-Africa tempts Gulf bond investors

* West may boost Syria rebels if Assad won't talk peace

* World Bank proposes $150 mln loan to help Jordan with refugees

* Glencore, Trafigura deals with Iran may have skirted sanctions -UN

* U.S. Congress moves to tighten sanctions on Iran

* Turkey shuts Syria border crossing after deadly bombs

* Protesters halt oil flows on Libya Zueitina pipeline -sources

* Turkish Airlines rejects union's pay proposal, strike continues

* BP to invest $2.85 bln in Iraq's largest oilfield

* Turkey presents Prophet's sayings for the 21st Century

* Turkcell AGM cancelled due to shareholder dispute

* Israel cbank split on rate cut, Fischer sought 25 bps

* Gas discoveries give Israel new regional clout -minister

* Turkey to decide on new sukuk issue types this week

* Iran's Ahmadinejad to challenge ally's ban from election

EGYPT

* Egypt to boost fuel supply to ease power shortages

* Egyptian firm Maridive signs $150 mln Islamic loan

* Egypt court sentences four men to hang for killing priest

* Egypt keeps currency price steady at special auction

* Egyptian factories, hit by subsidy cuts, highlight Cairo's fiscal dilemma

* Militants release seven Egyptians kidnapped in Sinai

* Egytian developer SODIC's net profit drops 83 pct

* Egypt appoints new head of national oil company

* Egypt's EFG Hermes says Q1 net profit jumps 27 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Carrefour sells stake in Middle East venture for $683 mln

* Dubai contractor Arabtec says workers end strike

* New Issue-ADCB Finance prices $7.5 bln 2023 bond

* Dubai lender ENBD raises $1 bln from Tier 1 bond sale

* Abu Dhabi's ADCB sells $300 mln of subordinated bonds

* Etisalat CEO says yet to hear from Vivendi on Maroc Telecom bid

* Dubai authorities seize shipment of 259 elephant tusks

SAUDI ARABIA

* Islamic Development Bank triples authorised capital

* Oil saving win-win drives Saudi solar power boom

BAHRAIN

* Main Bahrain opposition group temporarily boycotts talks

KUWAIT

* Young faces enliven Kuwait's faded art scene

QATAR

* Sovereign funds and Chinese bank buy into Russia's VTB

* Qatar Petroleum to buy into Total's Congo exploration

OMAN

* MRPL bought Oman oil to replace Iran oil

* Sri Lanka to resume refinery on Friday with Oman light crude

* Airbus wins Oman Air order for three A330 planes

* Kerry hails tentative Raytheon arms sale to Oman