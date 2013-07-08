DUBAI, July 8 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, Japan shares rise on upbeat U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares up to fresh 15-mth high on Q2 optimism; Egypt down

* Gold drops on strong U.S jobs growth, stimulus fears

* Syrian opposition head expects advanced weapons to reach rebels

* Two Libya oil ports to reopen after forced shutdowns

* Iraqi Kurd president makes symbolic Baghdad visit

* Britain deports cleric Abu Qatada after legal marathon

* Syria's Islamists disenchanted with democracy after Mursi's fall

* Yemen sets Sept Masila crude OSP at $0.45/bbl premium

EGYPT

* Egyptian PM deadlock drags on as hundreds of thousands protest

* Gunmen attack Sinai checkpoints close to Israel border

* Huge crowds rally in Egypt, political talks stalled

* Key Egypt Islamist party rejects PM, vice-president choices

* Egypt presidency says social democrat likely to be premier

* Egyptian security forces raid Al Jazeera's Cairo office-Al Jazeera

* Egypt's central bank governor flies to Abu Dhabi

* Back to the future for Egypt's state media

* Egypt forex reserves fall by $1.12 bln in June

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Safco sets H1 dividend at 6 riyals/shr - statement

* Two more die in Saudi Arabia from MERS coronavirus

* Table-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* Saudi's Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit jumps 17.9 pct, misses view

* Saudi dairy firm Almarai Q2 profit rises 4.9 pct

* Saudi Amiantit sees 8.2 mln riyals Q2 impairment hit on Indian unit

* South Korea's Daelim wins $293 mln Saudi butanol plant project

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* QE2 ocean liner to be luxury hotel in Asia under new owners

* Abu Dhabi Islamic arranges $360 mln facility for Gulf Marine

KUWAIT

* Agility to bid for Kuwait Health Assurance stake

QATAR

* Qatar's QNB names finance minister Emadi as board chairman

* Table-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain bomb kills one policeman- interior ministry

