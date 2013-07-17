GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as markets wary of Fed, geopolitical tensions
DUBAI, July 17 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick up, dollar defensive ahead of Bernanke testimony
* Brent rises as U.S. gasoline hits 4-month high
* Gold holds gains, awaits Bernanke for direction
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises to 6-wk high as cabinet forms
* Iran dissidents in Iraq, accused of rights abuses, slam UN envoy
* Kerry to meet Arab League officials on Israeli-Palestinian peace
* World powers hope to resume Iran talks quickly
* One dead as bomb hits Hezbollah convoy in Lebanon
* Libya moves a step closer to new post-Gaddafi constitution
* Rate hike hopes put brakes on Turkish lira's slide
* Kurdish peace process under threat as militants step up activity
* Syrians fleeing war at rate not seen since Rwandan genocide -UN
* EU bar on aid to Israelis in West Bank stokes Israeli anger
* Algeria's Bouteflika back home from treatment in France
* Morocco's CDG may buy stake in Maroc Telecom deal
* Jordan says buys 50,000 T feed barley in tender
* Syria rebels reinforce key suburb in Damascus battle
* Dutch couple held in Yemen plead for help, say at risk of death
* Israel Q1 GDP revised to +2.9 pct annualised from +2.7 pct
* Britain giving Syrian rebels protection against chemical weapons
* Pro-Assad militia kills Syrian reconciliation team in Homs
EGYPT
* Egypt's interim government gets to work amid protests, deadlock
* Egypt prosecutor investigates Mursi for prison escape
* Egyptian army camp attacked with rockets in Sinai
* Top cop to crack down on Egyptian supply system
* OCI parent increases ownership in Egypt's Orascom Construction
* New Egypt cabinet sworn in without a single Islamist
* Egypt's "road not taken" could have saved Mursi
* Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood: new cabinet "illegitimate"
* State holding company executive appointed Egypt's oil minister
* Israel says has allowed Egypt to boost forces in Sinai
* Islamist leader sees no Egyptian reconciliation without Mursi return
* Egypt warns Turkey not to meddle in its affairs
* Egypt arrests more than 400 people over Cairo clashes
* Seven killed, over 250 wounded in Cairo clashes overnight
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q2 net profit climbs 24 pct
* Saudi Electricity posts 10 pct profit rise on Aramco payment
* Saudi Sipchem announces H1 dividend of 0.6 riyals/share
* Zain Saudi net loss narrows as adds subscribers
* Saudi telco Mobily Q2 net profit rises 13.4 pct
* Saudi's Jarir Marketing proposes Q2 dividend of 1.7 riyals/shr
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE League struggles despite riches splashed abroad
* India's Jet says Etihad investment to be completed in a few months
* European refiners buy Emirati oil to cover shortage
KUWAIT
* Small Kuwait refinery fire put out, output unaffected - official
QATAR
* Qatar Islamic Bank Q2 net profit slips 2.9 pct
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar aims for merger talks with smaller peer
