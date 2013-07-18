DUBAI, July 18 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bernanke drives Asian shares to a near 5-wk high, dollar steady

* Brent slips as dollar weighs, stays above $108 on US stocks draw

* Gold ticks up, Fed keeps up pressure with stimulus view

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai up as Air Arabia jumps to near 5-yr high

* Stray bullets from Syria kill two in Turkish border town

* Turkish agency warns of donor fatigue as Syria aid drops sharply

* Turkish lira firms to strongest in a month on Bernanke remarks

* Oil spill in northern Cyprus threatens wildlife, tourism

* Turkey's Ziraat to issue bonds worth up to 600 mln lira

* Turkish deputy PM signals possible change to growth target

* Abbas convenes key Palestinians to moot new talks with Israel

* Arabs back Kerry push to renew Israel-Palestinian talks

* Obama's U.N. nominee calls inaction on Syria 'disgrace'

* EU's Ashton floats plan to break Hezbollah deadlock

* Libyan minority groups say will boycott constitution vote

* UN chemical arms chief heads to Damascus next week

* Tel Aviv Stock Exchange CEO to step down at year-end

* Jordan buys 100,000 tonnes wheat in tender

* Parliament queries British arms exports to Syria, Iran and others

* Gunmen kill pro-Assad figure in Lebanon as Syria war spreads

* Iran's Rouhani says Israel threats "laughable"

* Israel eases middle class tax burden in 2013-2014 budget

* Iran to take wheat for power in barter with Pakistan -MEHR

* Magnitude 5.1 quake injures 11 in Algeria

* Pakistan adopts AAOIFI standards for investment sukuk

* Coronavirus is not global emergency - WHO committee

* Arabian al Qaeda's number two confirmed dead-AQAP

EGYPT

* US suggests Egyptian military may have averted civil war

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 21-31 shipment

* Egypt's Brotherhood says EU has no offer for crisis

* Egypt finance minister says IMF loan is "part of the solution"

* Egypt's pound steady at central bank forex sale

* New Egypt government may promote welfare, not economic reform

* Egypt's "road not taken" could have saved Mursi

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crude exports rose by 345,000 bpd to 7.789 mln bpd in May

* Saudi's Savola cuts forecast after quarterly profit jump

* Saudi's Sipchem Q2 net profit rises 28 pct on higher sales

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad says working towards Jet deal deadline

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat 2012 net loss narrows

* Bahrain Petroleum says hydrocracker unit to restart next week

KUWAIT

* Severn Trent incurs $29 million costs after snubbing bids

QATAR

* Soccer-Blatter says Qatar World Cup should take place in winter

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman posts small budget deficit for Jan-May

* TABLE-Oman May inflation rebounds to 1.6 pct year on year