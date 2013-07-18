UPDATE 1-UK construction holds pace in Feb, but orders slow and costs soar - PMI
* UK construction growth improves, driven by civil engineering
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bernanke drives Asian shares to a near 5-wk high, dollar steady
* Brent slips as dollar weighs, stays above $108 on US stocks draw
* Gold ticks up, Fed keeps up pressure with stimulus view
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai up as Air Arabia jumps to near 5-yr high
* Stray bullets from Syria kill two in Turkish border town
* Turkish agency warns of donor fatigue as Syria aid drops sharply
* Turkish lira firms to strongest in a month on Bernanke remarks
* Oil spill in northern Cyprus threatens wildlife, tourism
* Turkey's Ziraat to issue bonds worth up to 600 mln lira
* Turkish deputy PM signals possible change to growth target
* Abbas convenes key Palestinians to moot new talks with Israel
* Arabs back Kerry push to renew Israel-Palestinian talks
* Obama's U.N. nominee calls inaction on Syria 'disgrace'
* EU's Ashton floats plan to break Hezbollah deadlock
* Libyan minority groups say will boycott constitution vote
* UN chemical arms chief heads to Damascus next week
* Tel Aviv Stock Exchange CEO to step down at year-end
* Jordan buys 100,000 tonnes wheat in tender
* Parliament queries British arms exports to Syria, Iran and others
* Gunmen kill pro-Assad figure in Lebanon as Syria war spreads
* Iran's Rouhani says Israel threats "laughable"
* Israel eases middle class tax burden in 2013-2014 budget
* Iran to take wheat for power in barter with Pakistan -MEHR
* Magnitude 5.1 quake injures 11 in Algeria
* Pakistan adopts AAOIFI standards for investment sukuk
* Coronavirus is not global emergency - WHO committee
* Arabian al Qaeda's number two confirmed dead-AQAP
EGYPT
* US suggests Egyptian military may have averted civil war
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 21-31 shipment
* Egypt's Brotherhood says EU has no offer for crisis
* Egypt finance minister says IMF loan is "part of the solution"
* Egypt's pound steady at central bank forex sale
* New Egypt government may promote welfare, not economic reform
* Egypt's "road not taken" could have saved Mursi
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi crude exports rose by 345,000 bpd to 7.789 mln bpd in May
* Saudi's Savola cuts forecast after quarterly profit jump
* Saudi's Sipchem Q2 net profit rises 28 pct on higher sales
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Etihad says working towards Jet deal deadline
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat 2012 net loss narrows
* Bahrain Petroleum says hydrocracker unit to restart next week
KUWAIT
* Severn Trent incurs $29 million costs after snubbing bids
QATAR
* Soccer-Blatter says Qatar World Cup should take place in winter
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman posts small budget deficit for Jan-May
* TABLE-Oman May inflation rebounds to 1.6 pct year on year
